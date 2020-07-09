App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian smartphone maker Lava launches Z61 Pro with 3,100 mAh battery, 5.45-inch display: Check price, specs

Lava Z61 Pro is a ‘Made in India’ smartphone and is a successor to the Z61.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian smartphone company Lava has launched a new budget smartphone called the Lava Z61 Pro. 

Lava Z61 Pro is a ‘Made in India’ smartphone and is a successor to the Z61. The smartphone is priced at Rs 5,774 and comes in two gradient finishes – Midnight Blue and Amber Red. The entry-level smartphone will be available for purchase within a week through Flipkart, Amazon, and offline channels as well.

Lava Z61 Pro specifications

Lava Z61 Pro features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone has thick bezels at the top and bottom of the display.

Under the hood, the Z61 Pro has an unspecified 1.6GHz octa-core processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal memory. Storage can be further expanded via a microSD up to 128GB. The Lava Z61 Pro also packs a 3,100mAh battery.

In optics, Lava Z61 Pro has an 8MP rear camera with LED flash on the back and a 5MP front camera for selfies. The camera offers features like portrait mode, burst mode, panorama, filters, beauty mode, HDR and night mode.

The Z61 Pro also features support for AI face unlock. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, GPS, dual-SIM, OTG support and a micro USB port.

Speaking on the launch, Tejinder Singh, Head- Product, Lava International said, “As an Indian brand, we want to bring product propositions for every segment of the society. The Lava Z61 Pro is a truly ‘Made in India’ smartphone. It offers not just a seamless performance but also a very attractive look in the entry-level segment. It is the perfect phone to meet your entertainment needs and make you feel #ProudlyIndian.”
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 04:06 pm

tags #Lava #smartphones

