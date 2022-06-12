English
    HTC "Viveverse" smartphone to be launched on June 28

    HTC is getting ready to return to the premium smartphone market, will it be a happy comeback?

    Moneycontrol News
    June 12, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST

    HTC has teased its return to the smartphone market with a "Viveverse" event scheduled for June 28, when the company is expected to launch a metaverse-themed phone.

    The Taiwanese technology company was once a huge name in the Android smartphone business but dwindling shares and stiff competition forced it to sell most of its talent and IPs to Google.

    HTC still makes phones but none have come close to HTC One X or HTC One M8. With the new event, HTC is hoping to recapture some of that old magic.

    Also Read: HTC launches Vive Flow mobile VR headset, priced at $499

    The phone was supposed to launch in April but COVID-19 restrictions amid outbreaks in Taiwan meant that the event had to be put off.

    The upcoming smartphone will focus on heavy integration with the open-source metaverse platform called the Viveverse and will utilise both augmented-reality (AR) and virtual-reality (VR) technologies.

    Also Read: HTC to quit Indian smartphone market

    The phone will also support HTC's Vive Flow VR headset but apart from that not much is known about the phone.

    Since it pulled out of the premium Android phone market, the company has been releasing budget smartphones like the HTC Desire 19+ in 2019 and the HTC U20 5G, HTC Desire 20 Pro and Desire 20+ in 2020. In 2021, it launched the HTC Wildfire E3.

    While it may not have left the market, the impact it once had has been severely dented, something HTC will hope to correct on June 28.

    Tags: #Android smartphones #HTC #HTC Desire #HTC U #HTC Viveverse #HTC Wildfire
    first published: Jun 12, 2022 12:37 pm
