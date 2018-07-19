App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 08:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HTC to quit Indian smartphone market

HTC South Asia President Faisal Siddiqui, sales head Vijay Balachandran, and the product head R Nayyar have already quit the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

HTC is leaving the Indian smartphone market, according to an Economic Times report.

HTC South Asia President Faisal Siddiqui, sales head Vijay Balachandran and the product head R Nayyar have already quit the company.

The company has asked most of their 70 to 80-member team to leave. The company plans to sell virtual reality devices from Taiwan.

HTC may look at re-entering the market as an online-only brand but as of now, they are quitting.

An HTC spokesperson said they will continue to sell its smartphones and invest in India at the right time in right segments.

Many distributors have alleged that HTC has not yet paid their dues and they plan to pursue legal action. “HTC owes money in several crores,” one distributor said.

HTC spokesperson said they are trying to work with channel partners so that they can carry out the business smoothly.

HTC shipped only 630,000 products in Q1 of this year globally, compared to 2 million in the last year. Its latest flagship phone, U12 has also not performed well.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 08:51 pm

tags #HTC #India #Technology

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.