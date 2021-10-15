HTC launches Vive Flow mobile VR headset, priced at $499

The Vive Flow headset was leaked on Twitter ahead of the launch

After being leaked on Twitter before launch, HTC has now officially announced the Vive Flow, a mobile VR headset that is meant to pair with your phone.

It is a compact and lightweight device that is meant to be worn like a pair of glasses and has dual speakers, microphones with noise cancellation and Bluetooth audio support built-in. The device also has 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM.

The Vive Flow has two 1600x1600 displays with a refresh rate of 75Hz and 100 degrees cone of vision. HTC has built a cooling system with a fan, that reduces warm air around your face and pushes it out from a vent at the top of the headset. It has a USB-C port and power rating of 7.5W, meant to be used with a smartphone or a power bank that keep it juiced up.

HTC says that the dual-hinge system on the device will able to adjust to different head sizes and there is another hinge mechanism, that helps the Vive Flow fold, for easier storage.

There are also two cameras that can be used to run a video feed, to make the wearer aware of their surroundings. It has no input controllers or hardware, relying instead on an app that can be downloaded on a compatible smartphone. The app can be used like a virtual remote control and the headset supports Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi and Miracast.

The headset is priced at $499 and it is up for pre-orders in the US and Europe.