MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

HTC launches Vive Flow mobile VR headset, priced at $499

The headset is available for pre-orders, starts shipping in November

Moneycontrol News
October 15, 2021 / 02:35 PM IST
The Vive Flow headset was leaked on Twitter ahead of the launch

The Vive Flow headset was leaked on Twitter ahead of the launch


After being leaked on Twitter before launch, HTC has now officially announced the Vive Flow, a mobile VR headset that is meant to pair with your phone.

It is a compact and lightweight device that is meant to be worn like a pair of glasses and has dual speakers, microphones with noise cancellation and Bluetooth audio support built-in. The device also has 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM.

The Vive Flow has two 1600x1600 displays with a refresh rate of 75Hz and 100 degrees cone of vision. HTC has built a cooling system with a fan, that reduces warm air around your face and pushes it out from a vent at the top of the headset. It has a USB-C port and power rating of 7.5W, meant to be used with a smartphone or a power bank that keep it juiced up.

HTC says that the dual-hinge system on the device will able to adjust to different head sizes and there is another hinge mechanism, that helps the Vive Flow fold, for easier storage.

There are also two cameras that can be used to run a video feed, to make the wearer aware of their surroundings. It has no input controllers or hardware, relying instead on an app that can be downloaded on a compatible smartphone. The app can be used like a virtual remote control and the headset supports Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi and Miracast.

Close

Related stories

The headset is priced at $499 and it is up for pre-orders in the US and Europe.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #HTC #HTC Vive #HTC Vive Flow #VR Headset
first published: Oct 15, 2021 02:35 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.