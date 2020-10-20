172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|htc-desire-20-launched-with-snapdragon-720g-5000-mah-battery-everything-you-need-to-know-5987841.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HTC Desire 20+ launched with Snapdragon 720G, 5,000 mAh battery: Everything you need to know

The HTC Desire 20+ is priced at TWD 8,490 (roughly Rs 21,700) in Taiwan and is available in a single 6GB/128GB configuration.

Moneycontrol News

HTC recently unveiled a new smartphone in Taiwan. The HTC Desire 20+ arrives as a strong mid-ranger with a capable chipset, quad-camera setup, and sizeable battery.

HTC Desire 20+ Price

The HTC Desire 20+ is priced at TWD 8,490 (roughly Rs 21,700) in Taiwan and is available in a single 6GB/128GB configuration. The phone is set to go on sale on October 22, although there is no word on international availability.

Close

HTC Desire 20+ Specs 

The HTC Desire 20+ is powered by a Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone also offers 128GB of storage, which is expandable via microSD card. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The handset runs on Android 10. The HTC Desire 20+ sports a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a waterdrop notch that houses a 16 MP selfie camera.

On the back, the phone boasts a 48 MP quad-camera setup. The other three camera sensors include a 5 MP ultrawide lens, a 5 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. You also get a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The HTC Desire 20+ is available in Black and Orange colour options.

As of now, there is no information on whether HTC will unveil this phone in international markets. HTC has a relatively small presence in the Indian market and is nowhere near the top 10 smartphone brands. And it does not look like anything is going to change, anytime soon.
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 02:44 pm

