HTC Desire 20+ launched with Snapdragon 720G, 5,000 mAh battery: Everything you need to know

HTC recently unveiled a new smartphone in Taiwan. The HTC Desire 20+ arrives as a strong mid-ranger with a capable chipset, quad-camera setup, and sizeable battery.

HTC Desire 20+ Price

The HTC Desire 20+ is priced at TWD 8,490 (roughly Rs 21,700) in Taiwan and is available in a single 6GB/128GB configuration. The phone is set to go on sale on October 22, although there is no word on international availability.

HTC Desire 20+ Specs

The HTC Desire 20+ is powered by a Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone also offers 128GB of storage, which is expandable via microSD card. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The handset runs on Android 10. The HTC Desire 20+ sports a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a waterdrop notch that houses a 16 MP selfie camera.

On the back, the phone boasts a 48 MP quad-camera setup. The other three camera sensors include a 5 MP ultrawide lens, a 5 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. You also get a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The HTC Desire 20+ is available in Black and Orange colour options.

As of now, there is no information on whether HTC will unveil this phone in international markets. HTC has a relatively small presence in the Indian market and is nowhere near the top 10 smartphone brands. And it does not look like anything is going to change, anytime soon.