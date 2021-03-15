English
HTC Wildfire E3 launched with MediaTek chipset, Quad Cameras, 4,000 mAh Battery: All you need to know

The price and availability of the HTC Wildfire E3 are yet to be revealed.

March 15, 2021 / 05:23 PM IST

HTC recently released a new entry-level smartphone in the form of the HTC Wildfire E3. The phone arrives with a quad-camera system, a sizeable battery, and a MediaTek chipset.

The price and availability of the HTC Wildfire E3 are yet to be revealed. The phone has been listed on the Russian retailer Citilink. The HTC Wildfire E3 is available in Blue and Black colour options. For now, there is no word on international availability for the device.

HTC WildFire E3 Specs 

The HTC Wildfire E3 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card slot. The phone runs Android 10. It packs a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging through a USB Type-C port.

The HTC Wildfire E3 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch that houses a 13 MP selfie camera. For optics, the E3 gets a quad-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The device also boasts a rear-mounted fingerprint reader on the back. Connectivity options on the E3 include Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, a headphone jack, and more. The HTC Wildfire E3 comes in in two RAM and storage models with 3/4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage.
TAGS: #HTC #smartphones
first published: Mar 15, 2021 05:23 pm

