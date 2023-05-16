Best mobile phones under Rs 25,000: Samsung Galaxy, Redmi Note, OPPO, Motorola and more

The highlight of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is the OIS (optical image stabilisation) on the primary 50MP lens that adds to the device’s camera prowess

We all love monikers. If the sub Rs 40,000 price band is the zone for flagship killers, smartphones under the sub Rs 30,000 have sometimes been referred to as flagship challengers. But as smartphone brands have discovered, there are multiple sweet spots that cater to a very diverse set of buyers. The Rs 20,000 to 25,000 price band is a case in point.

If you’re looking at a smartphone under Rs 25K, you are unlikely to compromise on any key features. You also want a smartphone with ‘flaunt value’ that looks good at a client meeting or when you’re out clubbing. The good news is that you will be spoilt for choice. From a device as ultra-fast as Redmi to an ultra-slim device from Moto that’s seen a marginal price drop to OPPO’s unique glowing smartphone, there are different options that address the features that matter most to you. These are the best smartphones under Rs 25K:

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

Samsung’s A series phones stand out with their chic design. The A23 5G’s Ambient Edge design features a gorgeous matte finish that looks particularly good in the orange variant. Samsung keeps the heft under 200 gm despite a massive 5000 mAh battery. The other highlight is OIS (optical image stabilisation) on the primary 50MP lens that adds to the device’s camera prowess. The rear cam set-up also includes a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro camera.

Price: Rs 24,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

The capable middle child in the Note 12 trio of devices, this device, just like the pricier 12 Pro+, is also propelled by the zippy MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor. One of the talking points of the rear cam is a Sony IMX 766 50-megapixel main sensor, along with optical image stabilisation (OIS) for better low light performance. There’s a 5000 mAh battery under the hood and a 67W in-box charger that delivers a full day’s charge in 15 minutes.

Price: Rs 24,999 onwards

Vivo Y100

Colour changing smartphones are a thing. The Y100 opts for a colour-changing Fluorite AG glass back; we dig the Twilight Gold option that swings from a pleasing orange to a metallic gold depending on the play of light. It feels good in your hand despite a robust 4500 mAh battery (Vivo has bundled a 44W charger in the box). Our favourite design element is the large rear camera module that combines a 64MP primary lens with OIS, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens.

Price: Rs 24,999

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola called this the world’s thinnest 5G Phone during its debut – it’s part of a welcome trend of slim and lightweight smartphones that have been flooding the market. This one’s just 6.79 mm thin and is incredibly light - just 155gm. A recent price cut also makes this lighter on your wallet. Our favourite feature aside from its featherlight form is 6.55-inch pOLED display (2400 x 1080 pixels) with a 144Hz refresh rate. The versatile rear camera combines a unique 50MP ultra-wide + macro cam, a 50MP primary lens with OIS and a 2MP depth sensor.

Price: Rs 23,999 onwards

OPPO F21S Pro

You can’t escape the shimmer in the ‘Dawnlight Gold’ colour option. OPPO calls it ‘OPPO Glow’, a process that brings together millions of nanoscale diamonds that twinkle on your phone. If bling is not your thing, then you can opt for the more sedate Starlight Black option. The F21S Pro takes the macro lens experience to another level with a 2MP Microscopic lens where you can shoot on 15X and 30X modes. A 64MP shooter handles the primary lens duties.

Price: Rs 21,999

POCO X5 Pro

One of the best all-round devices at this price, the X5 Pro also scores with its flat edge design and clean lines. While POCO has added a cool new frosted blue to its line-up, we are still fans of POCO’s trademark yellow that plays out really well in the new design. At its heart is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset that gives the POCO X5 Pro 5G extra bite. It comes in two options – 6GB/128GB or 8GB/256GB. A 120Hz refresh rate is one of the highlights of the 6.67-inch display.

Price: Rs 22,999 onwards