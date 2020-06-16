App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HTC U20 5G, Desire 20 Pro launched with quad-cameras and 5,000 mAh battery

HTC has only launched the devices in Taiwan with no word on global availability.

Carlsen Martin

Last week, HTC confirmed the launch of the Desire 20 Pro. However, the company has unveiled a second phone alongside the Desire 20 Pro. However, the HTC U20 5G arrives as a strong 5G mid-ranger. Both smartphones come with a quad-camera setup and a massive 5,000 mAh batteries. HTC has only launched the devices in Taiwan with no word on global availability.

HTC Desire 20 Pro specifications, price

The Desire 20 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The device sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Desire 20 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 18W fast-charging. The phone features a gradient finish with a fingerprint reader on the back.

The HTC Desire 20 Pro opts for a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and two 2-megapixel snappers for depth data and macro shots. The hole-punch camera cutout on the front houses a 25-megapixel selfie shooter. The HTC Desire 20 Pro launches in Smoky Black and Pretty Blue colours. The HTC Desire 20 Pro is priced at NTD 8990 (Approx. Rs 23,000).

HTC_U20_5G

HTC U20 5G  specifications, price

The HTC U20 5G is a strong mid-range 5G phone powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset with an integrated 5G modem. The phone arrives in a single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The U20 5G uses a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The hole-punch camera cutout on the device houses a slightly higher 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Other specifications in terms of camera, design, software, and battery of the U20 5G are similar to that of the HTC Desire 20 Pro. The HTC U20 5G arrives in Crystal White and Crystal Green colour options. The HTC U20 5G is priced at NTD 18,990 (Approx. Rs 48,750).

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 05:32 pm

tags #HTC #smartphones

