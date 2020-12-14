How to share your tweets on Snapchat, when is Instagram Stories support coming, and other details

Twitter is making it easier for users to share their tweets on other social media platforms. Starting today, Twitter users will be able to post their tweets on Snapchat. The feature will allow users to share tweets as stickers on Snapchat.

> Tap on the share button below the tweet> Select the Snapchat icon> Once you tap on the Snapchat camera icon, you will be redirected to the Snapchat app.> You can then see the tweet as a sticker in the middle of the screen, below which is an option that reads “Swipe up to see replies”.> You can choose to keep the tweet as a sticker at the centre or move it around and click a snap, as usual.

> You will also be able to edit snaps having the tweet sticker on Snapchat.

> You need to have a public account on Twitter to use this feature.> Protected accounts cannot share tweets on Snapchat.

> The feature is also currently available only on iOS, and support for Android smartphones is expected soon.