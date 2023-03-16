Here are some cool things the internet is using GPT-4 for

(Image: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

It has only been a day since OpenAI rolled out a huge update to its Large Language Model (LLM) GPT but the internet has already figured out some pretty cool things to do with it.

GPT-4 is an update that now makes the LLM multimodal, which means it can generate content from both text and image inputs.

OpenAI's runaway success is already powering some of the internet's most talked about tools like - ChatGPT, Microsoft's Bing AI, Spotify's DJ and more.

Building websites and apps using sketches

This demo by OpenAI President and Co-founder, Greg Brockman, is blowing everyone's mind. In it, Brockman mocks up a joke website on a piece of paper, and shows it to the neural network.

In seconds, GPT-4 is able to code a fully functional, joke website based on his sketch.



GPT4 can turn a picture of a napkin sketch into a fully functioning html/css/javascript website! This was just demonstrated in the livestream. pic.twitter.com/yA97Mu2ZDZ

— Lior (@AlphaSignalAI) March 14, 2023

Brex HQ's design lead, Pietro Schirano, was able to create a working game of Pong in under 60 seconds. It was his first attempt.



I don’t care that it’s not AGI, GPT-4 is an incredible and transformative technology. I recreated the game of Pong in under 60 seconds.

It was my first try. Things will never be the same. #gpt4pic.twitter.com/8YMUK0UQmd

— Pietro Schirano (@skirano) March 14, 2023

As twitter user @ramsri_goutham found out, not only can GPT-4 summarize images, it can also understand context and humor.



I will summarize GPT-4 for you! It basically made @karpathy 's 10-year-old dream come true with the new multimodal (image + text) capabilities. If you give GPT-4 the below picture and ask it to describe it, it can do that accurately while also describing the humor going on… https://t.co/WeJMnpAOXcpic.twitter.com/iQ77BZJxGD

— Ramsri Goutham Golla (@ramsri_goutham) March 15, 2023

GPT-4 can classify medicine and order them for you

Twitter user @danshipper shared that GPT-4 does drug discovery, and when you prompt it with an available drug, it will tell you similar compounds, and even order them for you by sending an email.



GPT-4 does drug discovery. Give it a currently available drug and it can: - Find compounds with similar properties

- Modify them to make sure they're not patented

- Purchase them from a supplier (even including sending an email with a purchase order) pic.twitter.com/sWB8HApfgP

— Dan Shipper (@danshipper) March 14, 2023

Joshua Browder, CEO of legal chatbot services DoNotPay, has revealed that the company is working on enabling "one click lawsuits" against robocallers.

As he describes it, GPT-4 can not only generate a complete call transcription for you, it can also generate a 1000 word lawsuit in a matter of minutes.