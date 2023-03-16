English
    Here are some cool things the internet is using GPT-4 for

    The big new update from OpenAI's tool already has the internet excited, and doing some great things with the generative AI

    Moneycontrol News
    March 16, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST
    (Image: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

    It has only been a day since OpenAI rolled out a huge update to its Large Language Model (LLM) GPT but the internet has already figured out some pretty cool things to do with it.

    GPT-4 is an update that now makes the LLM multimodal, which means it can generate content from both text and image inputs.

    OpenAI's runaway success is already powering some of the internet's most talked about tools like - ChatGPT, Microsoft's Bing AI, Spotify's DJ and more.

    Building websites and apps using sketches

    Related stories

    This demo by OpenAI President and Co-founder, Greg Brockman, is blowing everyone's mind. In it, Brockman mocks up a joke website on a piece of paper, and shows it to the neural network.


    In seconds, GPT-4 is able to code a fully functional, joke website based on his sketch.

    Create your own games


    Brex HQ's design lead, Pietro Schirano, was able to create a working game of Pong in under 60 seconds. It was his first attempt.

    GPT-4 can summarize and give context to images


    As twitter user @ramsri_goutham found out, not only can GPT-4 summarize images, it can also understand context and humor.

    GPT-4 can classify medicine and order them for you


    Twitter user @danshipper shared that GPT-4 does drug discovery, and when you prompt it with an available drug, it will tell you similar compounds, and even order them for you by sending an email.

    It can help you generate lawsuits in one click

    Joshua Browder, CEO of legal chatbot services DoNotPay, has revealed that the company is working on enabling "one click lawsuits" against robocallers.


    As he describes it, GPT-4 can not only generate a complete call transcription for you, it can also generate a 1000 word lawsuit in a matter of minutes.

    Tags: #AI #Artificial Intelligence #Bing AI #ChatGPT #GPT-4 #Microsoft #OpenAI
    first published: Mar 16, 2023 06:21 pm