Here are some cool things the internet is using GPT-4 for

It has only been a day since OpenAI rolled out a huge update to its Large Language Model (LLM) GPT but the internet has already figured out some pretty cool things to do with it.
GPT-4 is an update that now makes the LLM multimodal, which means it can generate content from both text and image inputs.
OpenAI's runaway success is already powering some of the internet's most talked about tools like - ChatGPT, Microsoft's Bing AI, Spotify's DJ and more.
Building websites and apps using sketches
This demo by OpenAI President and Co-founder, Greg Brockman, is blowing everyone's mind. In it, Brockman mocks up a joke website on a piece of paper, and shows it to the neural network.
In seconds, GPT-4 is able to code a fully functional, joke website based on his sketch.
Create your own games
Brex HQ's design lead, Pietro Schirano, was able to create a working game of Pong in under 60 seconds. It was his first attempt.
GPT-4 can summarize and give context to images
As twitter user @ramsri_goutham found out, not only can GPT-4 summarize images, it can also understand context and humor.
I will summarize GPT-4 for you!
It basically made @karpathy 's 10-year-old dream come true with the new multimodal (image + text) capabilities.
If you give GPT-4 the below picture and ask it to describe it, it can do that accurately while also describing the humor going on… https://t.co/WeJMnpAOXcpic.twitter.com/iQ77BZJxGD
— Ramsri Goutham Golla (@ramsri_goutham) March 15, 2023
GPT-4 can classify medicine and order them for you
Twitter user @danshipper shared that GPT-4 does drug discovery, and when you prompt it with an available drug, it will tell you similar compounds, and even order them for you by sending an email.
It can help you generate lawsuits in one click
GPT-4 does drug discovery.
Give it a currently available drug and it can:
- Find compounds with similar properties
- Modify them to make sure they're not patented
- Purchase them from a supplier (even including sending an email with a purchase order) pic.twitter.com/sWB8HApfgP
— Dan Shipper (@danshipper) March 14, 2023
Joshua Browder, CEO of legal chatbot services DoNotPay, has revealed that the company is working on enabling "one click lawsuits" against robocallers.
As he describes it, GPT-4 can not only generate a complete call transcription for you, it can also generate a 1000 word lawsuit in a matter of minutes.
DoNotPay is working on using GPT-4 to generate "one click lawsuits" to sue robocallers for $1,500. Imagine receiving a call, clicking a button, call is transcribed and 1,000 word lawsuit is generated. GPT-3.5 was not good enough, but GPT-4 handles the job extremely well: pic.twitter.com/gplf79kaqG
— Joshua Browder (@jbrowder1) March 14, 2023