In Pics: Meet GPT-4, the most advanced AI language model yet

1/10 GPT-4 is a groundbreaking development in AI language models, promising to transform the way humans communicate and interact with machines. GPT-4 features advanced capabilities and cutting-edge technology that will push the boundaries of what is possible with AI.

2/10 OpenAI has been releasing GPT language models since 2018. GPT-3, the third such release, was the most advanced model when ChatGPT, its chatbot product was released in 2022.

3/10 The new system is a “multimodal” model, which means it can accept images as well as text as inputs, allowing users to ask questions about pictures.

4/10 GPT-4 is not just a language model, it is also a vision model.

5/10 GPT-4 is able to handle longer text inputs than its predecessors, accepting and producing up to 25,000 words as opposed to ChaptGPT’s 3,000 words.

6/10 According to OpenAI, the system may also respond to queries based on the content of an image.

7/10 When asked to describe why an image of a squirrel with a camera was funny. GPT-4’s responses were: “We don’t expect them to use a camera or act like a human”.

8/10 When prompted with a photo of a hand-drawn and rudimentary sketch of a website to GPT-4, it created a working website based on the drawing.

9/10 The new model of the bot is trained to refuse inappropriate questions.