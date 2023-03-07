(Representational Image)

Microsoft has pushed out an interesting little update to Bing AI over the weekend that lets it impersonate celebrities.

First spotted by Bleeping Computer, the AI chatbot powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT technology, can now answer your questions while pretending to be a celebrity.

What's interesting is that the mode is somewhat hidden, and requires you to ask Bing AI about its celebrity chat mode.

Once the mode is enabled, you can then prompt the chatbot with "#celebrity #celebrity name" and it will respond to you while emulating the characteristics of your chosen celebrity.

As various people tried out the feature, it was quickly found that Bing AI refused to emulate Donald Trump or US President Joe Biden, although it was okay with emulating Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, or Hollywood actors like Matthew McConaughey. Remarkably, Gizmodo even got the bot to pretend to be Andrew Tate, complete with his misogynistic views.

A limitation that seems to be enforced by design, is that the bot will restrict dialogue to only what the celebs would say in real-life, possibly a failsafe if someone tries to use the technology to impersonate them in real life.