Microsoft gives the Bing AI chatbot some personality

(Representational Image)

Microsoft has updated the Bing AI chatbot with options to toggle various personalities that change the way it responds to your queries.

The Redmond-based technology giant had said it was going to give Bing users more control over the chatbot's responses.

There are now three options to choose from—Creative, Precise, and Balanced. Creative is for people who love engaging with the bot for longer conversations, while Precise will tell the bot to be short and succinct with its answers. Balanced aims to strike a middle ground between the two.

Also Read | True benefits of generative AI will depend on its enterprise use cases, says Nasscom chairman Krishnan Ramanujam

During initial tests, users observed that Bing offered some strange answers in long chat sessions. Microsoft subsequently began to limit the chatbot's interactions till the issue was fixed.

Since then, Microsoft has raised the interaction limits and even brought AI to Bing's mobile app and the mobile Edge browser. It has also updated Windows 11 with some AI smarts.

Also Read | Infosys Co-Founder NR Narayana Murthy On Why Coders Will Never Lose Their Jobs To ChatGPT