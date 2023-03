business Infosys Co-Founder NR Narayana Murthy On Why Coders Will Never Lose Their Jobs To ChatGPT 'Losing jobs to ChatGPT will never happen. The human mind is the most flexible instrument - so what you should do is, use ChatGPT as the base and then show your creativity!' says Infosys Co-Founder NR Narayana Murthy on whether ChatGPT is likely to take away coders' jobs. He also speaks about the salary gap between top brass & freshers in the IT industry, and narrates the story of how Infosys went ahead & hired freshers who were onboarded despite the internet bust in 2001 - watch!