    AI bandwagon: Apple reportedly readying competitor to take on ChatGPT

    According to a new report, Apple is testing various Generative AI concepts that could be integrated into Siri

    Moneycontrol News
    March 16, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
    (Image: Unsplash)

    Apple is busy testing Generative AI concepts that the company could integrate into Siri, its virtual voice assistant.

    The information comes from a report in the New York Times, that says Apple engineers have been working closely with members of the Siri team to test generative AI concepts, that are similar in functionality to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which powers Microsoft's Bing AI chatbot.

    Apparently, Siri has some fundamental design flaws that keep it from reaching its potential. Speaking with the publication, former Apple engineer John Burkey said that the virtual assistant was built on, “clunky code that took weeks to update with basic features.”

    Burkey, who has worked on the Siri team and was responsible for the overhaul in 2014, said that Siri was built on a database with a “cumbersome design”.

    As an example, Burkey said that the dataset contained phrases in various languages all stored as one list. If anyone wanted to add new phrases to that list, the entire database would need to be rebuilt, which could take weeks.

    Adding new features would take even longer, maybe an entire year. Burkey was of the opinion that Siri was not viable as a “creative assistant” and will require major changes.

    first published: Mar 16, 2023 11:56 am