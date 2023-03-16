LinkedIn tests AI-powered job descriptions, profiles

(Image: AFP)

LinkedIn, Microsoft's professional recruitment network, is testing AI-based job descriptions and writing suggestions.

Both of these features are built on top of "the most advanced OpenAI GPT models", which powers Microsoft's Bing AI and ChatGPT.

LinkedIn premium members will now be able to use AI to generate attractive job descriptions that entice potential recruits.

Job posters need to provide "starter information" like job title, responsibilities, location, etc and with a simple press of a button, the AI will generate a detailed draft description that can be edited as needed.

To generate these descriptions, Microsoft uses data willingly shared by customers, which the AI formats and modifies to fit each description.

The company is testing this with a limited number of job posters in the "United States, India, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia". Microsoft says it plans to roll out the feature globally later this year.

AI-based writing suggestions are aimed at people who have trouble creating an enticing profile for recruiters. The AI can take basic information from their text and automatically highlight skills and experiences in the About and Headline sections.

"By doing the heavy lifting for you, the tool saves you time and energy while still maintaining your unique voice and style," Microsoft said in a press release.

Writing suggestions will be available to select premium members that the company will test the feature with. Microsoft plans to roll this out for all paying subscribers eventually.