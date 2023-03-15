Zomato reimagines food items as AI tools in topical marketing jackpot: 'ChAI, MithAI'

Zomato shared five slides on what if food items were AI tools. (Image: sanjaykalra/Twitter)

Zomato hit marketing gold when the food delivery giant followed the latest LinkedIn trend and posted their version of AI tools to boost productivity – with a hungry twist. All the company did was capitalize the alphabets “AI” in the names of some of the most popular food items such as “chAI”, “malAI”, “mithAI”, “mAIn course”, and “rAIta” and reimagined them as what if they were Artificial Intelligence tools to "boost productivity".

Some hilarious definitions were also a part of the six-slide LinkedIn post.

For chai or tea as an AI, the Zomato definition read: “generate practical solutions to complex problems in minutes”.

For mithai or sweet, it said: “an emotional support AI tool that adds to user delight”.

For curd-based accompaniment raita, Zomato went with: “AI-powered assistant to manage the things on your plate better”.

For malai, it read: “AI to enhance flavours by multiple folds. Currently supports tikka and chaap”.

And finally came main course. “Native meal integration support to provide your daily calorie requirement,” read Zomato’s tagline for the important meal.

The post got over 6,000 likes on LinkedIn and on Twitter users were impressed with the creativity.

“Hahahahahaha. Zomato takes the most popular post format on LinkedIn right now and turns it into a food-related post! Very well-played, I say,” Communications strategy consultant Karthik, who goes by the Twitter handle @beastoftraal, posted with five images from Zomato.



Hahahahahaha Zomato takes the most popular post format on LinkedIn right now and turns it into a food-related post! Very well-played, I say. pic.twitter.com/BOKz1baYEJ — Karthik (@beastoftraal) March 14, 2023

“Possibly the most important #AI tools of them all. Good one @zomato,” Tech Mahindra MD and CEO CP Gurnani wrote praising the Deepinder Goyal-led company.

“Here's some delicious #AI - the type that gives you instant gratification! Thanks @zomato,” another user wrote.

Artificial Intelligence has taken the world by storm especially after tools such as ChatGPT gained massive prominence. LinkedIn, in its latest trend, had been sharing useful AI tools for use, a format that Zomato used skillfully for marketing.