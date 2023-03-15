Meta layoffs 2023: Mark Zuckerberg weighs in on WFH vs office work in email

Meta on Tuesday became the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs as the industry braces for a deep economic downturn.

In his recent letter to Meta employees when Mark Zuckerberg announced a fresh layoff of about 10,000 staff, the CEO also highlighted that as per the company's analysis, employees who worked from the office fared better than those who worked remotely.

While he did not specify whether the analysis will affect remote employees in the second round of layoffs, Zuckerberg said that it's easier to build trust in-person and that those relationships help the company work more effectively.

"Our early analysis of performance data suggests that engineers who either joined Meta in-person and then transferred to remote or remained in-person performed better on average than people who joined remotely," Zuckerberg stated in his letter.

"This analysis also shows that engineers earlier in their career perform better on average when they work in-person with teammates at least three days a week. This requires further study, but our hypothesis is that it is still easier to build trust in person and that those relationships help us work more effectively."

The Meta CEO also urged employees to work from office to increase efficiency. "As part of our Year of Efficiency, we’re focusing on understanding this further and finding ways to make sure people build the necessary connections to work effectively. In the meantime, I encourage all of you to find more opportunities to work with your colleagues in person... In-person time helps build relationships and get more done," Mark Zuckerberg said.

Meta on Tuesday became the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs as the industry braces for a deep economic downturn.

The widely anticipated job cuts are part of a wider restructuring that will also see the company scrap hiring plans for 5,000 openings, cancel lower-priority projects and flatten layers of middle management, Reuters reported.

Read more: Meta to layoff 10,000 employees: Read Mark Zuckerberg's full letter