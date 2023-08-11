Google rolls out Android 14 Beta 5 for Pixel phones

The new beta build also includes security updates and is the final "release candidate" build for Android 14. (Image Courtesy: Google)

Google has begun rolling out Beta 5 for Android 14 on Pixel smartphones. The next major release of the operating system is only weeks away, and Google says this is the final chance for developers to make sure their apps are ready for transition.

According to GSMArena, Google implied that the Beta 4 released last month would be the final beta build before final release. The company has now changed those plans and edited their previous roadmap to include Beta 5 in August.

The new beta build also includes security updates and is the final "release candidate" build for Android 14. If you want to try it out, its available for: Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet and the Pixel Fold.

If you own an eligible device, log in to your account and visit this page to enroll your device for the beta. You should see a list of your devices that are compatible with the beta.