Google plans to bring share with 'Everyone' feature to Android's Airdrop: Report

Google introduced its Android alternative to Apple's Airdrop in mid-2020. Called Nearby Share, the feature allowed Android users to share files between devices faster.

The feature works on any Android device running version 6 and up. To use it, you will have to first turn it on the settings and then choose a nearby device to send the file to. It needs access to your location, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for it to work. So make sure to turn those all on before trying it. An easier way to access it would be to just add a shortcut to your notification shade.

The feature is also present on the Play Store allowing you to send apps between devices without the need for an internet connection. To do this, open Play Store and click on the hamburger menu on the top left. Then select "My apps and games" and click on the "Share" tab.

Choose which of the installed apps you want to share and then hit send. The other person will need to open Play Store on their device and select "Receive apps" for the transfer to complete.

Currently the feature is limited to sending files only to your contacts but this might soon change. Google might soon be adding the ability to share your files with 'everyone'.

As reported by 9to5Google, an update will soon add the ability to share your files outside the contact list. With the new 'Everyone' setting, any Android device near you will be able to send and receive files as long you keep your screen unlocked.

There is also going to be a new 'temporary mode' that will limit the visibility of your device to five minutes before reverting back to your contact list.