Google Nearby Share feature to bring Apple's Airdrop functionality to Android; beta variant launched

Google has reportedly confirmed that it will bring the Nearby Share feature to Android devices soon. Nearby Share will be Google’s version of Apple Airdrop that will allow Android users to share files between devices quickly.

Nearby Share is now rolling in beta via the Play Services beta, according to an Android Police report. The feature is said to appear differently depending upon the version of Android. Nearby Share has a quick settings tile on devices that have it. Tapping on the tile makes the device visible to others with the feature, and users can then start sharing content.

“We're currently conducting a beta test of a new Nearby Share feature that we plan to share more information on in the future,” Google told Android Police. Google aims at providing support for devices running on Android 6+ as well as other platforms. By other platforms, it could mean that Google is likely to offer support for devices running on Windows, thus enabling faster transfer of files between Android and Windows devices.

Users interested in being a part of the beta test can sign up as a beta tester. To do so, they can log in to the Google Play Store and opt into the beta testing.