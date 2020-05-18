Google Meet video conferencing app clocks over 50 million downloads from the Google Play Store: Report

Google Meet has reportedly crossed the 50 million download mark Google Play Store. The video conferencing app was recently made free for everyone after the company witnessed a surge in demand for video calling apps.

Earlier this month, Google had revealed that the Meet app is adding nearly 2 million new users daily. In March, Google Meet was downloaded over 5 million times from the Play Store and hit 10 million within the same month, reported Android Police. Soon after the company made it free for all, Meet has got over 50 million downloads from the Play Store alone. At the company’s earnings call in April, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had said that Meet sees 100 million participants daily.

Meet was a paid service available only for G-suite users. However, owing to the pandemic and the rising demand for video conferencing apps, Google had made Meet video conferencing app free until September 30.

Recently, Meet was also integrated and added to the left sidebar panel of Gmail. The option lets users start or join a meeting without having to switch between apps.

Google has promised to improve and add new, top-requested features to its video conferencing app. These include a tiled layout for larger calls, presenting high-quality video content with audio, low-light mode and noise-cancellation.

Currently, Meet allows managing 250 people in a group video call.