App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Meet video conferencing app clocks over 50 million downloads from the Google Play Store: Report

Soon after the company made it free for all, Meet has got over 50 million downloads from the Play Store alone.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Google Meet has reportedly crossed the 50 million download mark Google Play Store. The video conferencing app was recently made free for everyone after the company witnessed a surge in demand for video calling apps.

Earlier this month, Google had revealed that the Meet app is adding nearly 2 million new users daily. In March, Google Meet was downloaded over 5 million times from the Play Store and hit 10 million within the same month, reported Android Police. Soon after the company made it free for all, Meet has got over 50 million downloads from the Play Store alone. At the company’s earnings call in April, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had said that Meet sees 100 million participants daily.

Meet was a paid service available only for G-suite users. However, owing to the pandemic and the rising demand for video conferencing apps, Google had made Meet video conferencing app free until September 30. 

Close

Recently, Meet was also integrated and added to the left sidebar panel of Gmail. The option lets users start or join a meeting without having to switch between apps. 

related news

Google has promised to improve and add new, top-requested features to its video conferencing app. These include a tiled layout for larger calls, presenting high-quality video content with audio, low-light mode and noise-cancellation.

Currently, Meet allows managing 250 people in a group video call.

Also Read: Facebook Messenger Rooms vs Zoom vs Microsoft Teams vs Google Meet

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 03:04 pm

tags #google meet #video calling apps

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 and loan moratorium: Loose ends need to be tied up

COVID-19 and loan moratorium: Loose ends need to be tied up

In pics | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: What is allowed, what is not

In pics | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: What is allowed, what is not

Australia welcomes growing support for COVID-19 inquiry at WHO meeting

Australia welcomes growing support for COVID-19 inquiry at WHO meeting

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.