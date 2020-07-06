App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Maps' new features help users navigate COVID-19 hotspots as cities reopen

Transit alerts will be rolling out in India along with countries like Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, France, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, Thailand, United Kingdom and the US.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google Maps has announced new features to assist people in navigating around cities that are emerging from the coronavirus pandemic. The new feature will provide relevant alerts from local transit agencies when users look up transit direction for a trip that is likely to be affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

Transit alerts will ensure you are prepared if government mandates have an impact on transit services or require you to wear a mask on public transportation. These alerts are already rolling out in India as well as other nations like Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, France, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, Thailand, United Kingdom and the US where information from local transit agencies are readily available, with more coming soon.

Google Maps will also display alerts reminding users to verify eligibility when navigating to medical facilities or COVID-19 testing centres. The alerts for medical facilities is yet to be made available in India. Through these features, Google Maps will urge you to do some quick research before visiting a medical facility or testing centre so you do not get turned away.

Maps is also making it easier to check crowding at train stations. You will also have the option to see live data on crowdedness. Google Maps Product Director Ramesh Nagarajan wrote in a blog post, “Simply search for a station in Google Maps or tap on the station on the map to see the departure board and busyness data, where available.”

Additionally, Google is introducing driving alerts to notify users about COVID-19 checkpoints and restrictions along a route. “You’ll see an alert on the directions screen and after starting navigation if your route is impacted by these restrictions.”

First Published on Jul 6, 2020 02:20 pm

