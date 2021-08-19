MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Confidentiality concerns | German Parliament writes to Tim Cook, calls Apple's use of CSAM tech 'dangerous'

Chairman of Digital Agenda Committee in Germany Manuel Hoferlin has raised concerns about the new CSAM technology.

Moneycontrol News
August 19, 2021 / 03:40 PM IST
The letter raises concerns on Apple's new CSAM tech.

The letter raises concerns on Apple's new CSAM tech.

Apple has faced a wave of backlash against the new Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) scanning tool that it announced recently.

A lot of people have spoken out against the tool, including Edward Snowden, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and WhatsApp Boss Will Cathcart.

Apple has attempted to dissuade the fears by suggesting that it will only hunt for pictures that have been flagged by clearing houses in multiple countries.  The discussion, however, has not died down.

Now Manuel Hoferlin, Chairman of the Digital Agenda Committee in the German Parliament has written a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, expressing concern over the new technology and calling the path Apple is taking, "dangerous."

He called the technology the, "greatest dam break for the confidentiality of communication that we have experienced since the invention of the Internet."

Close

Related stories

He said that every technology that scans user files destroys their trust and warned that without confidentiality, the internet could become the, "largest surveillance instrument in history."

Hoferlin says that Apple's recent pivot to limit the scanning tech will not change that. A narrow backdoor will still remain a backdoor. He also warned that requests to extend the monitoring beyond CSAM are inevitable and that Apple will lose access to major markets if they choose to reject such requests.

Recently, Apple executive Craig Federighi said that Apple's iCloud scanning programme will have multiple levels of auditability.

"We ship the same software in China with the same database we ship in America, as we ship in Europe. If someone were to come to Apple [with a request to scan for data beyond CSAM], Apple would say no. But let’s say you aren’t confident. You don’t want to just rely on Apple saying no," Federighi told Wall Street Journal.

“There are multiple levels of auditability, and so we’re making sure that you don’t have to trust any one entity, or even any one country, as far as what images are part of this process,” he added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #CSAM Scanning #German parliament
first published: Aug 19, 2021 03:38 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.