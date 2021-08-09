MARKET NEWS

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeny says Apple's new CSAM scanning tech is "government spyware"

Epic Games CEO joins the wave of backlash against Apple's new CSAM scanning system

Moneycontrol News
August 09, 2021 / 11:57 AM IST
The CSAM scanning system will verify image hashes on device and compare them to a library of known offenders

The CSAM scanning system will verify image hashes on device and compare them to a library of known offenders


Epic Games CEO took to Twitter after the announcement of Apple's new CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) tech and called it "government spyware" that the iPhone maker is installing on everyone's phone under "presumption of guilt."

The new technology in question is Apple's CSAM scanning system that will scan photo hashes on a user's iPhone before the images are uploaded to iCloud.

The mathematical hashes are generated on-device and then compared against a library of known hashes provided by NCMEC and other child safety organisations.

Sweeny's comments follow a large backlash by security researchers against Apple's new scanning system.

Notably, WhatsApp boss Will Cathcart also chimed in saying that while its intentions were noble, Apple was taking the "wrong approach" to fight the problem.

Tags: #Apple #CSAM Scanning #iCloud #iPhone
first published: Aug 9, 2021 11:57 am

