Budget smartwatch buying guide: These are the best smartwatches under Rs 25,000 you can buy

Smartwatches under Rs 25,000 offer useful features like SpO2 tracking, deep dive sleep tracking metrics as well as wellness analytics

Looking to switch from a fashion watch to a smartwatch or move up from an activity tracker? Budget smartwatches, or smartwatches under Rs 25,000, have added quite a few key features including better battery life, more vibrant displays and a raft of wellness features. You will find quite a few options in the sub-Rs 25,000 price band. From Fitbit’s Versa 4 smartwatch with its well-calibrated ecosystem and sleep tracking to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 that delivers a premium smartwatch experience. You can also experience the best of Google’s Watch OS on wearables like the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch or check out Garmin’s wellness features on the Vivomove Sport.

Smartwatches under Rs 25,000 offer useful features like SpO2 tracking, deep dive sleep tracking metrics as well as wellness analytics like Garmin’s Body Battery feature. Some of these smartwatches like the Fitbit Versa 4 also work with an iPhone, although you might need to be willing to spending more if you need Apple’s entry-level smartwatch – the Apple Watch SE. The SE is still our pick if you’re looking for an affordable Apple Watch, given that Apple has now stopped selling the sub Rs 20,000 Apple Watch 3 on its platform. You might still find the Apple Watch 3 on some online platforms. You get access to the Watch OS app ecosystem and most of the basic wellness features with the Apple Watch 3.

These are the best smartwatches under Rs 25,000.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

It’s been a while since this smartwatch hit the scene but it’s still one of the best smartwatches you can buy, especially after a price drop. It’s one of the first Samsung smartwatches to sport Google’s Wear OS with features like Google Maps and also offers features that Samsung die-hards will appreciate. You get one of the most immersive displays at this price point – a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED (450 x 450 pixels) that is very bright. It's the wellness features like a Body Composition tracker that uses Samsung’s new BioActive Sensor to track fat percentage, skeletal muscle and body water, that make it a compelling option.

Price: Rs 10,999 onwards

Fitbit Versa 4

This is one of the most stylish smartwatches at this price point. You get an array of finishes that all look premium. The Versa also offers a range of watch bands (both from Fitbit and third-party accessories) that allow you to customise your fashion statement. It might look similar to the Versa 3 but the fourth gen Versa is thinner and lighter. The other change you will notice is a slim physical button that is easily accessible and makes navigation a breeze. The Versa 4 offers over 40 exercise modes, real-time stats, built-in GPS and Active Zone Minutes. You get more drilldown wellness data with a Fitbit Premium.

Price: Rs 999/year subscription Rs 19,397

Garmin Vivomove Sport

The perfect blend of style and wellness. If you’re still not ready to make the switch from a fashion watch to a smartwatch, this trendy option from Garmin is worth checking out. It’s a hybrid of sorts - one that features real ticking hands that move to show off a concealed touchscreen display. The Vivomove Sport offers more than a sneak peek of Garmin’s wellness creds. One of our ‘go to’ features is Garmin’s Body Battery, that shows the body’s current energy level that allows you to plan your workouts better and also tells you when it’s time to slow down.

Price: Rs 18,990

Amazfit GTR 4

A great fashion and wellness accessory. Amazfit’s premium smartwatch makes a stylish design statement with its one-piece metallic frame and a bold stainless steel navigation crown. Our favourite feature is the vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED display (466 x 466 pixels / 326 PPI) that offers excellent visibility even under direct sunlight. With over 200 plus watch faces and swappable straps, you will never run out of options to customise your look for the day. The GTR 4 is kitted with in-built GPS. You get over 150+ sports modes with smart recognition of 8 sports.

Price: Rs 16,999

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch

True to the brand’s fashion appeal, the Fossil Gen 6 is one of the best looking devices at this price and offers the option of swappable straps. Fossil’s smartwatches offer the best of Google’s Wear OS; the Gen 6 offers Google Pay support. This one’s powered by a he Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform that delivers a faster performance than its predecessor (the fifth gen Fossil). You also get a fast charging feature that powers your smartwatch to 80 percent in 30 minutes flat.

Price: Rs 23,995