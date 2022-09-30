English
    Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 4, Sense 2 launched in India: Check price, specs, features

    The Fitbit Inspire 3 price in India is set at Rs 8,999. The Fitbit Sense 2 is priced at Rs 24,999, while the Versa 4 costs Rs 20,499.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 30, 2022 / 05:13 PM IST

    Fitbit has unveiled the next generation of its wearables in India. The newest devices to the line-up include the Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker and the Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2 fitness watches. All three fitness devices are compatible with Android and iOS.

    Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 4, Sense 2 Price in India 

    The Fitbit Inspire 3 price in India is set at Rs 8,999. The Fitbit Sense 2 is priced at Rs 24,999, while the Versa 4 costs Rs 20,499. The Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 are available in Graphite Black, Pink Sand, and Waterfall Blue colours. The Inspire 3 comes in Lilac Bliss, Midnight Zen, and Morning Glow colours. Fitbit is offering six months of Fitbit Premium Membership free with all three devices.

    Fitbit App

    The Fitbit app and Fitbit Premium give you essential insights, tools, and motivation to help you reach your goals. With Fitbit Premium, you can take your Fitbit experience even further with features like Daily Readiness Score and Sleep Profile, more personalized insights, advanced analytics, and more than 1,000 workout, and mindfulness sessions.

    Fitbit Inspire 3 Features

    The Fitbit Inspire 3 is an easy-to-use tracker that offers 10 days of battery life. This entry-level tracker features a rich colour display that can track important metrics and provides information about resting heart rate, oxygen saturation (SpO2), sleep trends and body’s responses to stressors. It can automatically detect exercises and is water resistant up to 50m.

    Fitbit Versa 4 Features

    The Fitbit Versa 4 offers over 40 exercise modes, real-time stats, built-in GPS, and Active Zone Minutes. The Versa 4 delivers six days of a battery life in a slimmer and lighter design. It also has the same fitness and health tracking features as the Inspire 3, including SpO2 monitoring, exercise detection, and more.

    Fitbit Sense 2 Features

    The Fitbit Sense 2 is the company’s most health-focused smartwatch with more than six days of battery life that helps you manage stress and track your heart health with sensors. They can be used to detect signs of atrial fibrillation through our ECG app and PPG algorithm (both FDA cleared, and CE marked), heart rate variability, skin temperature and more. The Sense 2 also comes with the company’s new Body Response sensor, which measures cEDA for all-day stress management.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Fitbit #fitness trackers #Fitness tracking #Google
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 05:13 pm
