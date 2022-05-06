Garmin Vívomove Sport hybrid smartwatch launched in India: All you need to know

Garmin recently announced the Vívomove Sport hybrid smartwatch in India. The Garmin Vívomove Sport is a hybrid smartwatch with an OLED display, advanced sleep-tracking, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and more.

Garmin Vívomove Sport Price in India

The Garmin Vívomove Sport price in India is set at Rs 18,990. Garmin’s new hybrid smartwatch is available in Ivory, Cool Mint, Black, and Cocoa colour options. The Garmin Vívomove Sport is available exclusively through Nykaa channels, including Nykaa.com, Nykaa Fashion, and Nykaa Man. It can also be purchased through the Garmin Brand Store.

Garmin Vívomove Sport Features

The Garmin Vívomove Sport is a hybrid smartwatch with an OLED touch display with analogue hands. The smartwatch ships in multiple colours and comes with a silicone strap and comes in a single 40mm dial size. The smartwatch is protected by a fibre-reinforced polymer chassis, while the screen is further reinforced by a chemically strengthened glass.

Garmin Vivomove Sport provides health awareness by monitoring respiration, Pulse Ox1, stress, advanced sleep (with sleep stages), hydration logging, and 24/7 heart rate. The smartwatch also comes with a Body Battery feature that monitors and displays the body’s energy levels.

Garmin’s latest hybrid smartwatch also boasts women-centric features like menstrual cycle tracking and pregnancy tracking. The watch features a built-in sports app that allows you to track activities like yoga, strength training, Pilates, cardio, treadmill, cycling, and more. The smartwatch is also touted to deliver up to five days of battery life on a single charge.

The Vivomove Sport offers GPS tracking through a connected smartphone to monitor daily activities. It also supports Smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, social media updates, and alerts. The Garmin Vivomove Sport smartwatch features a support Garmin Connect app, while the watch can be paired with either Android or iOS smartphones.





