Dell announces online go-to-market strategy for small businesses

Dell has announced an online go-to-market strategy for its small business (SB) customers in India.

With this move, Dell has amplified its commitment to SBs, a priority segment. Small businesses can now buy customized products and solutions for their specific IT needs.

For SBs, technology adoption at the right time can become a game-changer. Dell understands the pulse of small businesses and has been solidifying its presence to become the one-stop-shop for technology needs. Through the online direct sales mechanism, customers will enjoy a seamless purchase experience as per their preference.

Customers will be able to choose from award-winning products and further customize configurations as per respective IT needs.

Moreover, the purchase will be guided by timely technology adoption advisory, offered exclusively by Dell’s ‘Small Business Advisors’; trained and certified to serve customers not just at the time of purchase, but also basis assistance throughout their digital transformation. Dell in India has 180+ Trusted Advisors currently, based at Bangalore and Gurgaon.

"Earlier this year Dell was recognised as the ‘Most Trusted Brand’ by the TRAI. We’ve come a long way, serving our SB customers and are thankful for their trust in us. With the addition of online sales capability, Dell has come to another step closer to SBs, making 2019 a milestone year. For SBs, in the post GST world, the journey of digital transformation has become more personalized and Dell is poised to service their technology needs through our advisors, a great product portfolio and a seamless purchase experience. I see this new and refined go-to-market strategy, as a sole differentiator for Dell," said Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President & Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business at Dell India.