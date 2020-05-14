Dell announces new XPS 15 & 17 notebooks, updated Alienware laptops and more

Dell just dropped a host new laptops for gamers and content creators. The company revealed new XPS and Alienware machines. The new XPS 15 and XPS 17 have received hardware and design upgrades, while the Alienware laptops have received serious specifications bumps.

The new XPS series offers 10th Gen Intel processing power, upward-firing speakers with Waves Nx 3D audio technology and an enhanced cooling system for better performance and heat dissipation. Dell also claims that the XPS 15 and XPS 17 are capable of delivering up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Additionally, both XPS models are crafted from two pieces of machined aluminium with a new hinge design that allows for a new four-sided InfinityEdge display. The screen on the XPS models is equipped with Eyesafe display technology that reduces harmful blue light while maintaining the vivid colour you need to deliver your best work.

The Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 are updated with 10th Gen Intel Core processors up to a Core i9-10885H. The new XPS series can be configured with up to 64GB DDR4 SDRAM and up to 2TB of PICe SSD storage.

Dell XPS 15

The Dell XPS 15 sports a 15.6-inch screen, available in FHD (1920*1080 pixels) or 4K UHD (3840*2400 pixels) resolution. It is worth noting that only the 4K screen offers touch support. The Dell XPS 15 offers Intel’s integrated UHD graphics but can also be configured with a dedicated GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU.

The XPS 15 boasts a 56Whr battery, while the touchscreen model packs an 86Whr battery. The new Dell XPS 15 starts from USD 1,299.99 (Roughly Rs 98,000) and is already available in the US and Canada. The laptop is scheduled to arrive in participating countries across Europe and Asia later in the week.

Dell XPS 17

The Dell XPS 17 also arrives with two screen options. The first is a 17-inch 4K UHD touch screen with HDR400 and Dolby Vision. The display has a peak brightness of 500 nits as well as 93 percent DCI-P3 coverage. The second display option is a 17-inch FHD panel with Dolby Vision. You also get 100 percent sRGB coverage and 500 nits of peak brightness.

The Dell XPS 17 can be equipped with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU or a more powerful RTX 2060 GPU. The 17-inch XPS notebook also has two different battery configurations – 56Whr and 97Whr. The new Dell XPS 17 starts from USD 1,499.99 (Roughly Rs 1,13,100). It will be available in the US, Canada and participating European and Asian countries this summer.

Alienware Area-51m

Last year’s behemoth, the Alienware Area-51m, has been updated with the new 10th Gen Intel Core S-series processors, making it the first Alienware laptop to use a 10-core, 20-thread processor. GPU selection on the Area-51m has also seen an upgrade with the company now offering AMD Radeon RX graphic options.

The 17-inch powerhouse also gets an upgraded panel with a UHD screen option as well as a high refresh rate FHD panel (Up to 300Hz). Alienware’s newly engineered keyboard features 1.7mm key travel, N-key rollover technology and per-key RGB LED lighting. The updated Alienware Area-51m will be available on June 9, starting from USD 3,049.99 (Roughly Rs 2,29,966).

Alienware m15 & m17

The Alienware m15 and m17 have also been updated with 10th Gen Intel H series mobile processors. The new generation of m15 and m17 is unlocked for overclocking on the i9-10980HK processors. Performance is also aided by the integration of the new Alienware Cryo-tech cooling design.

The Alienware m17 gets a major graphics upgrade and is now configurable with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-P graphics card. Both m15 and m17 get new graphics updates with Nvidia Super and AMD Radeon GPUs options. Alienware is using a new High Endurance Clear Coat for advanced stain resistance on both the m15 and m17. The Alienware m15 will start from USD 1,499 (Roughly Rs 1,13,100), while the m17 will be available for as low as USD 1,549 (Roughly Rs 1,17,000). Both Alienware gaming laptops will be available on May 21.

More Announcements

