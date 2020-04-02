Intel announces 10th Gen H series mobile processors with up to 5.3GHz clock speed

Intel just announced its 10th Gen H series processors for gamers and content creators. Intel’s 10th Gen Core mobile H series processors arrive as the first mobile CPUs to break the 5.0GHz frequency barrier. The new H series mobile processors are based on Intel’s Comet Lake-H architecture and are based on the 14nm fabrication process.

Some of the new features coming to Intel’s 10th Gen H series mobile processors include integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Gig+) support for high-speed, low latency wireless connection, a simple one-click method to overclock through Intel Speed Optimizer, memory support up to DDR4-2933 and new Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0.

The new Intel processors are engineered for high-end gaming and creative users who require power. Intel’s briefing focused on comparison against older Intel mobile processors. The company is focused on consumers who are looking to upgrade their three-year-old machines. According to Intel’s benchmarks, the new mobile processors see up to a 54 percent increase in gaming performance, two times faster 4K video rendering speeds and 44-percent better overall performance.

Model Cores/Threads TDP Base / Boost Frequency Cache Core i9-10980HK 8/16 45 2.4 GHz /5.3 GHz 16 MB Core i7-10875H 8/16 45 2.3 GHz /5.1 GHz 16 MB Core i7-10850H 6/12 45 2.7 GHz /5.1 GHz 12 MB Core i7-10750H 6/12 45 2.6 GHz /5.0 GHz 12 MB Core i5-10400H 4/8 45 2.6 GHz /4.6 GHz 8 MB Core i5-10300H 4/8 45 2.5 GHz /4.5 GHz 8 MB

Intel claims big performance gains in games over its 7th Gen Intel Core lineup. The top-end processor in the lineup, the Intel Core i9-10980HK offers a boost clock speed up to 5.3GHz thanks to enhanced Intel Thermal Velocity Boost3 and Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0. The Core i9-10980HK is an 8-core, 16-thread processor that is completely unlocked for overlocking. Intel’s Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB) 3.0 deliver short bursts of clocked-up frequencies. It is worth noting though that these speeds cannot be sustained.

Instead, TVB offers a burst of speed for quick and heavy workloads like loading certain AAA games or photo editing. TVB 3.0 automatically boosts clock frequency by up to 200MHz when CPU’s temperature measures 65 degrees Celsius or lower by assuming there’s power available. Last year, Thermal Velocity Boost 2.0 was only reserved for the 9th Gen Core i9 mobile processors, but this year, TVB 3.0 has been extended to Intel’s Core i7 processors as well.

For content creators, the 10th Gen Intel Core processors deliver fast photo editing and video editing up to 8K resolution. All the new mobile processors support Intel Optane memory, while Thunderbolt 3 enhances creative capabilities with fast single wire access to two 4K monitors at 60Hz.

Intel released its first 10th Gen mobile processors in 2019 with its new 10nm Ice Lake chips that deliver gains in efficiency, performance and battery life. However, those 10th Gen processors have been reserved for the company’s mid-range U-series and low-powered Y-series chips. The new 10th Gen H Comet Lake chips are built on the 14nm process and will lose out on some of the benefits of 10nm Ice Lake processors, including the Integrated Gen 11 Iris Plus graphics. However, most of the laptops arriving with these mobile processors will feature discrete mobile graphics from Nvidia and AMD.

Lenovo, Asus, Dell, Razer, MSI, and HP among others brands are expected to launch 10Gen H series powered laptops for gaming and content creation in the coming weeks.