Cyberpunk 2077 Launch On December 9: All Your Questions Answered
Did you know that multiplayer may not be available until 2022?
Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the ambitious games of the year, possibly of our time. And as the clock ticks on the December 9 launch date, there's no better time to answer the most important questions about the launch.
When is Cyberpunk 2077 launching?
Cyberpunk 2077 will officially launch for only PC and Google Stadia on December 9. The versions of the game for other platforms will be made available to gamers on December 10.
On what platforms will Cyberpunk 2077 be available?
Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on virtually all major gaming platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia.
When will Cyberpunk 2077 release for the PS5 and Xbox Series S and X?
Cyberpunk 2077 will be released for the PlayStation 5 and next-gen Xbox consoles at a later date in 2021. However, the game will still be playable on both Sony’s and Microsoft’s next-gen consoles through backward compatibility, which means you can get a version of the game for previous consoles and play it as early as December 10. This means PS5 and Xbox Series S/X players will have to wait to experience the full-blown next-gen version of the game.
Does Cyberpunk 2077 have multiplayer?
Cyberpunk is a single-player, story-oriented game. And while the game will have a multiplayer mode, developers CD Projekt Red have suggested that it won’t be ready for months and will be made available at a later date, possibly 2022.What are the system requirements to play Cyberpunk 2077 on PC?
|Resolution
|1080p
|1080p
|1440p
|2160p
|1080p (Ray Tracing)
|1440p (Ray Tracing)
|2160p (Ray Tracing)
|GFX Settings
|Medium
|High
|Ultra
|Ultra
|Medium
|Ultra
|Ultra
|OS
|64-bit Windows 7 or 10
|64-bit Windows 10
|64-bit Windows 10
|64-bit Windows 10
|64-bit Windows 10
|64-bit Windows 10
|64-bit Windows 10
|CPU (Intel)
|Intel Core i5-3570K
|Intel Core i7-4790
|Intel Core i7-4790
|Intel Core i7-4790
|Intel Core i7-4790
|Intel Core i7-6700
|Intel Core i7-6700
|CPU (AMD)
|AMD FX-8310
|AMD Ryzen 3-3200G
|AMD Ryzen 3-3200G
|AMD Ryzen 5-3600
|AMD Ryzen 3-3200G
|AMD Ryzen 5-3600
|AMD Ryzen 5-3600
|GPU (Nvidia)
|GTX 780
|GTX 1060 / GTX 1660 Super
|RTX 2060
|RTX 2080 Super/ RTX 3070
|RTX 2060
|RTX 3070
|RTX 3080
|GPU (AMD)
|Radeon RX 470
|Radeon RX 590
|Radeon RX 5700 XT
|Radeon RX 6800 XT
|NA
|NA
|NA
|RAM
|8GB
|12GB
|12GB
|16GB
|16GB
|16GB
|16GB
|VRAM
|3GB
|6GB
|6GB
|8GB
|6GB
|8GB
|10GB
|Storage
|70GB SSD
|70GB SSD
|70GB SSD
|70GB SSD
|70GB SSD
|70GB SSD
|70GB SSD