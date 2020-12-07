PlusFinancial Times
Cyberpunk 2077 Launch On December 9: All Your Questions Answered

Did you know that multiplayer may not be available until 2022?

Carlsen Martin
Cyberpunk 2077 / Dec 7, 2020 / 06:25 PM IST

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the ambitious games of the year, possibly of our time. And as the clock ticks on the December 9 launch date, there's no better time to answer the most important questions about the launch.

When is Cyberpunk 2077 launching?

Cyberpunk 2077 will officially launch for only PC and Google Stadia on December 9. The versions of the game for other platforms will be made available to gamers on December 10.

On what platforms will Cyberpunk 2077 be available?

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on virtually all major gaming platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia.

When will Cyberpunk 2077 release for the PS5 and Xbox Series S and X?

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released for the PlayStation 5 and next-gen Xbox consoles at a later date in 2021. However, the game will still be playable on both Sony’s and Microsoft’s next-gen consoles through backward compatibility, which means you can get a version of the game for previous consoles and play it as early as December 10. This means PS5 and Xbox Series S/X players will have to wait to experience the full-blown next-gen version of the game.

Does Cyberpunk 2077 have multiplayer?

Cyberpunk is a single-player, story-oriented game. And while the game will have a multiplayer mode, developers CD Projekt Red have suggested that it won’t be ready for months and will be made available at a later date, possibly 2022.

What are the system requirements to play Cyberpunk 2077 on PC?
Resolution1080p1080p1440p2160p1080p (Ray Tracing)1440p (Ray Tracing)2160p (Ray Tracing)
GFX SettingsMediumHighUltraUltraMediumUltraUltra
OS64-bit Windows 7 or 1064-bit Windows 1064-bit Windows 1064-bit Windows 1064-bit Windows 1064-bit Windows 1064-bit Windows 10
CPU (Intel)Intel Core i5-3570KIntel Core i7-4790Intel Core i7-4790Intel Core i7-4790Intel Core i7-4790Intel Core i7-6700Intel Core i7-6700
CPU (AMD)AMD FX-8310AMD Ryzen 3-3200GAMD Ryzen 3-3200GAMD Ryzen 5-3600AMD Ryzen 3-3200GAMD Ryzen 5-3600AMD Ryzen 5-3600
GPU (Nvidia)GTX 780GTX 1060 / GTX 1660 SuperRTX 2060RTX 2080 Super/ RTX 3070RTX 2060RTX 3070RTX 3080
GPU (AMD)Radeon RX 470Radeon RX 590Radeon RX 5700 XTRadeon RX 6800 XTNANANA
RAM8GB12GB12GB16GB16GB16GB16GB
VRAM3GB6GB6GB8GB6GB8GB10GB
Storage70GB SSD70GB SSD70GB SSD70GB SSD70GB SSD70GB SSD70GB SSD
 
TAGS: #Cyberpunk 2077 #gaming
first published: Dec 7, 2020 06:25 pm

