Coronavirus | Govt launches MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp; Google too rolls out campaign

In a bid to make citizens aware of the coronavirus pandemic, the Centre has launched an official chatbot on WhatsApp. Called MyGov Corona Helpdesk, the WhatsApp chatbot can be used to resolve any queries related to Novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The MyGov Corona Helpdesk can be used by all WhatsApp users for free.

Users just need to save the number — 9013151515 — in their contacts list and send a message to get a response.

Apart from the MyGov WhatsApp Chatbot, the government has also set up two helpline numbers — +91-11-23978046 and 1075 (toll-free) — and an email id (ncov2019@gov.in) to resolve the queries of Indian citizens. A list of helpline numbers for all states and union territories in India has also been released

To catch live updates on the coronavirus pandemic, click here...

Other than WhatsApp, Google has also initiated the ‘Do the Five. Help stop Coronavirus’ campaign on its Search home page that lists out the five things people should follow to prevent coronavirus. These include washing their hands, coughing into their elbow, not touching their face, maintaining a safe distance and staying at home if they are sick.

The Ministry of Health has also created a webpage that gives important information on coronavirus and related data in real-time.