App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus | Govt launches MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp; Google too rolls out campaign

Apart from the MyGov WhatsApp Chatbot, the government has also set up two helpline numbers — +91-11-23978046 and 1075 (toll-free) — and an email id (ncov2019@gov.in) to resolve the queries of Indian citizens


In a bid to make citizens aware of the coronavirus pandemic, the Centre has launched an official chatbot on WhatsApp. Called MyGov Corona Helpdesk, the WhatsApp chatbot can be used to resolve any queries related to Novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19.

How to use MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot?

The MyGov Corona Helpdesk can be used by all WhatsApp users for free. 

Users just need to save the number — 9013151515 — in their contacts list and send a message to get a response.

Close

Apart from the MyGov WhatsApp Chatbot, the government has also set up two helpline numbers — +91-11-23978046 and 1075 (toll-free) — and an email id (ncov2019@gov.in) to resolve the queries of Indian citizens. A list of helpline numbers for all states and union territories in India has also been released

related news

To catch live updates on the coronavirus pandemic, click here...

Other than WhatsApp, Google has also initiated the ‘Do the Five. Help stop Coronavirus’ campaign on its Search home page that lists out the five things people should follow to prevent coronavirus. These include washing their hands, coughing into their elbow, not touching their face, maintaining a safe distance and staying at home if they are sick.

The Ministry of Health has also created a webpage that gives important information on coronavirus and related data in real-time.

In related news, the government is in talks with Facebook to run massive information outreach campaign, The Economic Times reported. Facebook has over 260 million users in the country.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 11:29 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Facebook #Google #WhatsApp

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.