Clubhouse introduces 'Music Mode' for musicians

calling all singers, songwriters, noise makers of all kinds surprise town hall happening in 5 minutes to talk about a little something @juberti made!https://t.co/HXItBhd5FD

— Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) October 14, 2021

Clubhouse has introduced "Music Mode," for musicians on the platform.

The company says that the new feature will optimise an audio broadcast with live music in mind, and deliver high quality stereo sound. Users will also be able to use professional audio equipment like USB microphones or mixing boards.

The improvements will carry over to clips, which are snippets from performers during a live performance. Clubhouse will roll out the feature on iOS first and then on Android.

To enable the new mode, you need to tap on the three-dots on the top right and select Audio Quality from the menu. Then you need to tap on Music to enable the new mode.

Besides the promising feature for live musicians, Clubhouse has also updated its universal search. The company says it has made several improvements to the code for better performance and moved the search bar to the top of the hallway for easier access. You will also be able to "wave" directly from within search, this will be enabled on iOS first and will roll out to Android soon after. The wave feature allows users to quickly invite friends into a live room.