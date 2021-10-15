MARKET NEWS

Clubhouse introduces 'Music Mode' for musicians

The company says that the new feature will optimise an audio broadcast with live music in mind, and deliver high quality stereo sound. Users will also be able to use professional audio equipment like USB microphones or mixing boards.

October 15, 2021 / 04:12 PM IST
To enable the new mode, you need to tap on the three-dots on the top right and select Audio Quality from the menu.

Clubhouse has introduced "Music Mode," for musicians on the platform.

The improvements will carry over to clips, which are snippets from performers during a live performance. Clubhouse will roll out the feature on iOS first and then on Android.

To enable the new mode, you need to tap on the three-dots on the top right and select Audio Quality from the menu. Then you need to tap on Music to enable the new mode.

Besides the promising feature for live musicians, Clubhouse has also updated its universal search. The company says it has made several improvements to the code for better performance and moved the search bar to the top of the hallway for easier access. You will also be able to "wave" directly from within search, this will be enabled on iOS first and will roll out to Android soon after. The wave feature allows users to quickly invite friends into a live room.

Clubhouse also introduced Spatial Audio this year, which makes the live chat rooms feel alive thanks to 3D surround sound. The feature places sounds by approximating and distributing voices in a 3D space as opposed to flat stereo outputs.
Tags: #Clubhouse #Music Mode
first published: Oct 15, 2021 04:12 pm

