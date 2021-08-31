Clubhouse introduces support for Spatial Audio on iOS

The new update places speakers in a 3D audio space



Hear ye, hear ye spAAaAaAatial audio on Clubhouse!

It's like surround sound, but w/ your own headphones. A more vibrant, human experience! Plus makes it much easier to tell who's talking. thanks to @juberti for this one rolling out now on iOS, Android coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Zit6F9ijRK August 29, 2021

Clubhouse has released an update on iOS that allows the app to support Spatial Audio. The feature is being rolled slowly in a phased manner to iOS users and Android users will see support for it, "Coming Soon."

Spatial Audio is a technique to create an illusion of sound coming from 360 degrees within a listener's periphery. It places subtle sound cues and differentiates various sources of sound, spreading them wide in a three-dimensional space.

It gives the listener an enriched experience by mimicking how ears would hear sound in a real environment. Each source of sound is separated and given depth, so that they appear not only from the sides but also from your front and back.

Clubhouse claims that this will make listening a better experience by approximating the ambience of a room full of people. The company says it works best with headphones, both Bluetooth and wired headsets are supported.

The company's implementation assigns a specific position in a room to each speaker in chat to mimic the feeling of being in the center of a conversation. Clubhouse does not rely on head tracking like Apple's implementation.

In a blog post, the company said, "When you're in the audience, you'll now hear the people around you in 3D, which makes the experience a bit more lifelike and human. It's also easier for your brain to track who is talking, thanks to subtle spatial cues."