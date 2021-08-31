MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Clubhouse introduces support for Spatial Audio on iOS

A new update on iOS allows the Clubhouse app to take advantage of Spatial Audio on iOS

Moneycontrol News
August 31, 2021 / 12:17 PM IST
The new update places speakers in a 3D audio space

The new update places speakers in a 3D audio space


Clubhouse has released an update on iOS that allows the app to support Spatial Audio. The feature is being rolled slowly in a phased manner to iOS users and Android users will see support for it, "Coming Soon."

Spatial Audio is a technique to create an illusion of sound coming from 360 degrees within a listener's periphery. It places subtle sound cues and differentiates various sources of sound, spreading them wide in a three-dimensional space.

It gives the listener an enriched experience by mimicking how ears would hear sound in a real environment. Each source of sound is separated and given depth, so that they appear not only from the sides but also from your front and back.

Clubhouse claims that this will make listening a better experience by approximating the ambience of a room full of people. The company says it works best with headphones, both Bluetooth and wired headsets are supported.

Close

Related stories

The company's implementation assigns a specific position in a room to each speaker in chat to mimic the feeling of being in the center of a conversation. Clubhouse does not rely on head tracking like Apple's implementation.

In a blog post, the company said, "When you're in the audience, you'll now hear the people around you in 3D, which makes the experience a bit more lifelike and human. It's also easier for your brain to track who is talking, thanks to subtle spatial cues."

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #iOS #Spatial Audio
first published: Aug 31, 2021 12:17 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

The Private Market Show | How to access global investments?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.