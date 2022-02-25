English
    Clubhouse wants to combat internet stage fright by introducing text chat to voice rooms

    The change has been made in accordance with user feedback

    Moneycontrol News
    February 25, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Clubhouse)

    Clubhouse, the often imitated social voice chat network, has now added the ability to let users interact with text in voice rooms. In-Room Chat as the company calls it, allows people to interact with one another using text.

    "We know not everyone in the community wants to raise their hands and jump on stage to participate," wrote Clubhouse in a post announcing the feature.

    "Many of you want a way to join in on the conversation from the comfort of the audience. And we get it - cause even on the internet, stage fright exists."

    Also Read: Chingari’s Clubhouse clone FireSide to shut down; live audio to be integrated with parent app by January 2022

    The service hopes that the new way to communicate will give creators feedback in real time, and make conducting quick polls or taking questions from the audience easier. The company also hopes to drive more user engagement.

    Clubhouse says that creators will have full control over in-room chat, and can decide to enable it when starting a new room. They can also delete messages during live rooms or after the room has ended.

    Moderators can also be appointed to moderate messages, and can be given the power to delete them. They will still be able to remove any user that they find to be disruptive to a room.

    Also Read: Clubhouse to soon allow users to filter out explicit rooms

    When chats are enabled, everyone in the room will see a small chat icon in the bottom left. They can tap on the icon to jump into text chat, and the icon will also show the number of text messages present in a chat room.

    The feature has gone live for both iOS and Android, starting today.
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 12:59 pm

