Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 08:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ClearTax launches product for speedy GSTR-9 filing

The product is tailored for less complex businesses to help them finish filing in under 10 minutes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bangalore based Financial-Technology platform ClearTax, has announced a ‘Quick GSTR-9’ product for GSTR-9 compliance. This product is tailored for less complex businesses to help them finish filing in under 10 minutes.

It can populate GSTR-9 return form using the GST portal’s auto-computed GSTR-9 summary and the data from GSTR-3B filed by the business; resulting in a 5x productivity improvement as compared to the portal itself.

Since the deadline for GSTR-9 is fast approaching, businesses and tax practitioners are pressed for time to finalize their GST returns. They need to focus on current financial year compliance as well. Simpler businesses have fewer transactions and their filing should be simple and less complex. To help consultants file GSTR-9 quickly and leaving more room for compliance for complex businesses, ClearTax has launched a new ‘Quick GSTR-9’ product in its GSTR-9 module.

Close
Speaking at the launch Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, ClearTax, said, “We saw how pained CAs were with GSTR-9 filings. The launch of ‘Quick GSTR-9’ was the outcome of our interactions and deep work with CAs and tax consultants, who expressed the desire to have a fast and easy product for filing of businesses which were not complex. They wanted that the results should also be quickly verified. Our checklist helps in making sure data prepared is accurate. It is helping CAs manage their time and resources better. This super easy and quick filing makes ClearTax’s ‘Quick GSTR-9’, the best possible way to file GSTR-9 for simple businesses.”

First Published on Jun 20, 2019 08:19 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

