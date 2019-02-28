App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CF Moto tests 250NK and 650 MT adventure tourer in India

Both the bikes have been spotted on Indian streets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A while ago, spy shots of a camouflaged CF Moto 250NK did the rounds on the internet, making us wonder if the brand was thinking of re-entering the Indian market. Now, CF Moto's 650MT adventure tourer has also been seen on Indian streets.

The company did have Indian operations in partnership with Eider Motors, however the company was declared a fraud and nothing came through. Now, there are no details of who CF Moto would be partnering up with, but the bikes do seem interesting.

The motorcycles themselves aren't new and have been on sale in international markets like Australia. The 250NK is powered by a 250cc single-cylinder producing 26.5 PS of power and 22 Nm of torque. Braking comes via a 300 mm disc up front and a 245 mm disc at the rear. Suspension duties are handled an upside down front fork and a rear monoshock.

The adventure tourer on the other hand is based on CF Moto's 650NK naked but obviously features differences to make it more adventure friendly. The 650MT is powered by a 649cc parallel-twin engine that produces 56.4 PS and 62 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. The ADV gets all the ADV-necessary goodies like long-travel suspension, higher ride height, tall wind-screen and knuckle protectors. However it does miss out on wire-spoked wheels even as an option.

related news

No timelines have been revealed yet either but when it does launch in India, the 650MT will go up against the likes of the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, Kawasaki Versys 650 and the recently launched Benelli TRK 502 while the 250NK rivals KTM's 250 Duke.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 02:40 pm

tags #Auto #CF Moto #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.