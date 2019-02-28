CF Moto tests 250NK and 650 MT adventure tourer in India

A while ago, spy shots of a camouflaged CF Moto 250NK did the rounds on the internet, making us wonder if the brand was thinking of re-entering the Indian market. Now, CF Moto's 650MT adventure tourer has also been seen on Indian streets.

The company did have Indian operations in partnership with Eider Motors, however the company was declared a fraud and nothing came through. Now, there are no details of who CF Moto would be partnering up with, but the bikes do seem interesting.

The motorcycles themselves aren't new and have been on sale in international markets like Australia. The 250NK is powered by a 250cc single-cylinder producing 26.5 PS of power and 22 Nm of torque. Braking comes via a 300 mm disc up front and a 245 mm disc at the rear. Suspension duties are handled an upside down front fork and a rear monoshock.

The adventure tourer on the other hand is based on CF Moto's 650NK naked but obviously features differences to make it more adventure friendly. The 650MT is powered by a 649cc parallel-twin engine that produces 56.4 PS and 62 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. The ADV gets all the ADV-necessary goodies like long-travel suspension, higher ride height, tall wind-screen and knuckle protectors. However it does miss out on wire-spoked wheels even as an option.

No timelines have been revealed yet either but when it does launch in India, the 650MT will go up against the likes of the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, Kawasaki Versys 650 and the recently launched Benelli TRK 502 while the 250NK rivals KTM's 250 Duke.