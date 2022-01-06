CES 2022: Lenovo Legion, Yoga, ThinkBook laptops launched with 12th Gen Intel CPUs

Lenovo recently dropped a ton of new consumer and gaming laptops at CES 2022. The Lenovo Legion series got four new models including the Legion 5i Pro (2022), Legion 5 Pro (2022), Legion 5i (2022), and Legion 5 (2022). Lenovo also unveiled new ThinkBook and Yoga models at the event.

Lenovo Gaming, Consumer Laptop Prices

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (2022) features a starting price of $1,429.99 (Roughly Rs 1,06,400), while the Legion 5i Pro (2022) starts from $1,569.99 (Roughly Rs 1,16,800). The Lenovo Legion 5i (2022) starts from $1,199.99 (Roughly Rs 89,200), while the Legion 5 (2022) begins at $1,129.99 (Roughly Rs 84,000).

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 will set you back $1,399 (Roughly Rs 1,04,000), while the ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 starts from $1,099 (Roughly Rs 81,600). Additionally, the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4+ starts at $839 (Roughly Rs 62,300), while the ThinkBook 16 Gen 4+ costs $859 (Roughly Rs 63,800).

The Lenovo Yoga 9i features a starting price of $1,399 (Roughly Rs 1,04,000), while the Yoga 7i begins at $899 (Roughly Rs 66,900). The Lenovo Yoga 6 will start at $749 (Roughly Rs 55,700). All Lenovo laptops will be available globally in the first half of 2022.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, Legion 5i Pro

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro and Legion 5i Pro arrive with the latest AMD and Intel (12th Gen Alder Lake H series) laptop processors, respectively. Lenovo has not mentioned the processor on the AMD-powered Legion 5 Pro, but it will likely be the newly-released Ryzen 6000 model. The two Legion Pro laptops also feature upgraded DDR5 memory with speeds of up to 4,800MHz.

Lenovo has not mentioned the GPU models but does state that the Legion 5 Pro and 5i Pro will feature the latest Nvidia RTX 30-series laptop graphics cards. The two laptops will also come with a 16-inch WQHD+ IPS display with a refresh rate of up to 240Hz. The panels will also offer a 3ms response time, 100 percent sRGB coverage, 500 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and Nvidia G-Sync.

Lenovo Legion 5, Legion 5i

The 2022 Legion 5 and Legion 5i models will also use the same AMD and Intel processors. Like its Pro counterpart, the vanilla Legion 5 will use the latest AMD Ryzen laptop processors, presumably the AMD Ryzen 6000 H series mobile CPUs. The Legion 5i, on the other hand, will use the 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPUs, up to a Core i7-12700H. Both models will be available with up to 32GB of DDR5 memory and Wi-Fi 6E support.

The Lenovo Legion 5 and Legion 5i will use Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics, up to an RTX 3060 laptop GPU. The Legion 5 series will feature up to a 15-inch WQHD IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. Other features will include 100 percent sRGB coverage and Dolby Vision support.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is Lenovo’s take on the dual-screen laptop. The notebook features a primary 17.3-inch IPS display with a 21:10 10 ultra-wide aspect ratio and a high resolution of 3072 x 1440 pixels. It also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness. The screen comes with Dolby Vision support and Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland EyeSafe certification.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is also equipped with a secondary 8-inch LCD touch glass display with a resolution of 800 x 1280 pixels. The secondary display can be used for everything from taking notes to smartphone mirroring, while also offering stylus support. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors, up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage. It comes with Windows 11, Wi-Fi 6E support, and a backlit keyboard.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 2

The ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 arrives with 12th Gen Intel processing power and Iris Xe graphics. The laptop CPU is paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage via dual slots. You also get a 13.3-inch WQXGA (2,560×1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4+, ThinkBook 16 Gen 4+

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 4+ and ThinkBook 16 Gen 4+ arrive with 12th gen Alder Lake laptop CPUs, which are paired with integrated Iris Xe or discrete Nvidia RTX 2050 graphics. The notebooks also come with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. The ThinkBook 14 sports a 14-inch IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 2880 x 1800 pixels resolution, while the ThinkBook 16 model opts for a 16-inch IPS screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution.

Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i

The Lenovo Yoga 9i and Yoga 7i can be configured with a 12th Gen Intel CPU that goes up to a Core i7-1260P. Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake P series CPUs are designed for thin and light consumer notebooks. The Lenovo Yoga 9i sports a 4K OLED panel that offers 400 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The Yoga 7i, on the other hand, boasts a 16-inch 2.5K IPS display and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, while the 14-inch Yoga 7i model uses a 2.8K IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. You also get fast SSD storage and LPDDR5 and LPDDR4x memory configurations.

Lenovo Yoga 6

The Yoga 6 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor paired with LPDRR4x RAM and PCIe SSD storage. The Yoga 6 also sports a 13.3-inch Full HD IPS panel with 100 percent sRGB coverage and 300 nits of peak brightness.