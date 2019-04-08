BMW launches Z4 Roadster in India at Rs 64.90 lakh

BMW has launched the Z4 Roadster in India and is offering it in two variants here - the sDrive20i priced at Rs 64.90 lakh and the M40i priced at Rs 78.90 lakh.

Design language on the new Z4 closely follows the concept that was showcased a while ago. The front-end features the signature BMW kidney grille and aggressive looking air intakes. The headlamps however does not follow BMW's usual styling and has swapped out the double barrel look for a larger, more angular shape.

Down the side too, the wheel arches just behind the front wheel gets prominent air vents that flow into the Z4's contoured lines. The rear gets upswept tail lamps and again, large air vents down on the bumpers. The base variant of the Z4 gets a choice between the Sport Line and the M Sport package for additional personalisation. There is also a choice between standard LED headlights or BMW's Adaptive LED headlamps.

Coming down to the engines, the sDrive20i gets a 2-litre inline four turbo engine that produces 200 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque with a top speed of 240 km/h hitting 100 km from a standstill in 6.6 seconds. The top spec M40i on the other hand gets an inline-six twin turbo motor capable of churning out 345 PS and 500 Nm. BMW claims a top speed of 250 km/h with a 0-100 km/h time of 4.5 seconds. Both engines are mated to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport Transmission.

The interiors also now follow BMW's sharper theme along with BMW's ConnectedDrive. The instrument cluster is a 10.25-inch digital display along with a high res touchscreen infotainment system. Of course, a full suite of tech is also featured including an adaptive navigation system with 3D maps, Wireless Apple CarPlay with connectivity through Bluetooth and two USB ports.

The varied set of driver assists are also available including Active Park Distance Control, a rear camera assisted Parking Assistant and Driving Assistant function. Another optional extra is a 408 watt Harman Kardon 12-speaker system and a full colour HUD screen.