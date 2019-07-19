App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Forge-backed Tork Motors to supply electric three-wheeler powertrains to OEMs

Bharat Forge is supporting Tork and Tevva with funding and skilled manpower to expedite the implementation of new product developments, and provide a robust supply chain to gain speed to market at reduced costs.

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Forging giant Bharat Forge will develop strategies to help Tork Motors in entering into partnerships with vehicle makers to supply electric three-wheeler powertrains.

“With Tork the company has developed a strategy for launching its new motorcycle T6X, and entering into partnerships to supply electric three-wheeler powertrains to major OEMs (original equipment manufacturers)”, said Bharat Forge.

Bharat Forge owns a direct stake of 45 percent in Tork Motors as of March 31, 2019, which it bought for Rs 26 crore. Tork is involved in research and development and the manufacture of electric two and three-wheelers (also called autorickshaws).

Close

In an emailed response to Moneycontrol, Tork Motors said that it will launch its T6X, a fully electric bike later this year in India. The T6X, whose release has been delayed by three years, is claimed to have a range of 100 km and can charge 80 percent in one hour.

related news

Bharat Forge is supporting Tork and Tevva with funding and skilled manpower to expedite the implementation of new product developments, and provide a robust supply chain to gain speed to market at reduced costs.

Tevva is a UK-based company in which Bharat Forge has a 35 percent stake that the Pune-based company bought for Rs 89 crore. Tevva leads in development of electric vehicle components and powertrain solutions for commercial vehicles and buses.

The Baba Kalyani-led Bharat Forge is keen to tap into the growing demand for electric three-wheelers. The segment, which is presently controlled largely by the unorganized sector with cheap parts imported from China, is witnessing participation from a number of companies.

Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, Greaves Cotton, Piaggio, Mahindra & Mahindra, Lohia Auto, Kinetic Engineering and several start-ups will be launching their three-wheelers in one to two years.

 
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 04:17 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.