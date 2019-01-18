Yamaha’s #10yearchallenge: The R15 through the decade

The year 2009 saw the introduction of Yamaha’s small capacity sports bike, the R15. What followed next was a battle of sheer power and speed. Mounted on a Deltabox frame, with a 149cc single cylinder engine, the baby R1 was a potent track tool, and technologically it was miles ahead of its generation.

Becoming the icon of sports bike enthusiasts in India, the R15 grew through the years. In 2014, the R15 resurfaced with an all new avatar. This R15 V2, as it was christened, was an effort to make the R15 even more track focused. This was the reason that the V2 got a beefier set of tires, a split rear seat, and a steeper riding posture.

However, that did not satiate the entire fan club of the R15, which led to the introduction of the R15-S, which had the perks of the V2, but came with a single seat, like its predecessor. Continuing through the years, the R15 remained a stable and robust competitor to all the bikes in its class.

By the time 2017 came, the world had realised the potency of the bike, as well as the opportunities it presented. Hence, manufacturers like Aprilia, KTM and Honda, came up with their 150cc contenders. But Yamaha, known to not give up without a fight, answered with the third iteration, the R15 V3.0. Armed with a slipper clutch, USD (upside down) forks, LED lights and most importantly, VVA.

Variable Valve Actuation, was a game-changing introduction in the V3. Based on valve timing technologies found in higher segment motorcycles and cars, the R15 became the first motorcycle in the segment to receive this technology. This bumped up the power of the bike considerably from the 17 hp that its predecessors commanded to 19 hp with the torque figure standing at 14.7 Nm.