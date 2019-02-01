App
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Toyota Supra launched after two-decade long hiatus

All you need to know about the all-new Toyota Supra launched in Detroit

Advait Berde
Japanese car maker took the world by storm when it launched the Supra, a compact yet fast car, in the 1980s. After an immensely popular stint, which gave the Supra worldwide recognition, the two-door car was pulled off the shelves by Toyota. Now, after almost two decades of slumber, the Supra has been re-launched for the public. That said, here are a few things you should know about it.

It is a BMW inside

The Japanese car maker decided to go slightly off-course from its legendary ‘JZ’ lineage of engines and went for the new ‘B58’ design made by BMW. The Supra comes installed with a 3-litre turbocharged inline-six engine, borrowed straight from the Z4.

It will have three trims

Toyota, known for believing in function over form, has offered three trim levels for the Supra. All these will have the standard 3-litre turbo petrol. This engine churns out 340 PS of power with 500 Nm of peak torque propelling the coupe from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds. This is not the fastest, but you won’t pull up last either.

It has a Japanese-exclusive variant

Toyota, reluctant to make their beloved Supra a public figure, reserved the best for themselves. Two more engine options will be available for the home market in the form of smaller 2-litre, inline-4 turbo petrol motors producing 258 PS and 400 Nm while the base variant will deliver 197 PS and 320 Nm.

It is the first car to be sold under GR

Gazoo Racing, or GR, is Toyota’s latest performance division. The new Supra is set to be its first entrant, as it will have a race-spec version developed and sold by GR. This will put the Supra high up in the list of serious competitors for the Nurburgring track record.

It might get an even powerful successor

The already mighty inline-six of the BMW could get an even powerful and efficient upgrade, though nothing has been officially confirmed yet.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 02:10 pm

