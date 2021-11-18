MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register now for the Roundtable 'Advancing a sustainable energy future in India' presented by Hitachi energy
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Toyota Kirloskar ties up with IndusInd Bank for vehicle finance

With the tie-up, IndusInd Bank becomes one of the preferred financiers for the complete range of vehicles sold by TKM in India, the automaker said in a statement.

PTI
November 18, 2021 / 04:15 PM IST

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said it has tied up with IndusInd Bank to enable retail finance for its customers across the country.

With this tie-up, IndusInd Bank becomes one of the preferred financiers for the complete range of vehicles sold by TKM in India, the automaker said in a statement.

The finance facility at competitive interest rates will be available to customers, including those covered under priority sector schemes, for purchasing Toyota vehicles for both private and commercial use, it added.

As a preferred financer, IndusInd Bank will work closely with the automaker and its dealer partners in locations where it has operations to provide financing packages with customised options for the down payment, tenure, and rate of interest.

TKM Associate General Manager (Sales and Strategic Marketing) V Wiseline Sigamani said, "Following our successful foray into the B-segment with products such as Glanza and Urban Cruiser, we are witnessing strong demand from smaller cities and towns in addition to the metros.”

Close

Related stories

He added that to meet the growing demand and improve the sales experience of customers in both metros as well as smaller markets, the company is looking to further expand the reach of Toyota products across the country with a sharp focus on the rural market.

Given IndusInd Bank’s wide network, the company hopes to build on its respective strengths to create the best solutions for customers, Sigamani said.

IndusInd Bank Head (Consumer Finance Division) V Parthasarathy said, "With this partnership, we aim to reach new customers in Tier-I, II and III cities and towns with our huge network of over 2,000 branches across the country.”

Parthasarathy added that at the same time, the collaboration will bring about a quick and seamless buying experience for the existing customers who are planning to own a Toyota vehicle.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Business #IndusInd Bank #Technology #Toyota Kirloskar
first published: Nov 18, 2021 04:15 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.