Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol engine specifications and prices leaked; details here

Tata Motors is getting ready for the launch of a new turbo-petrol option of its Altroz hatchback, scheduled for some time during the festive season starting October.

However, specifications and price details, which were unavailable so far, have now been leaked.

What we already know is that the Altroz turbo-petrol is set to get a 1,109cc Revotron three-cylinder engine. Leaked images of the spec sheet suggest that the motor will be able to churn out 108 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 140 Nm of peak torque between 1,500 rpm and 5,500 rpm.

It is the same engine as that on the current Tata Nexon, but for obvious reasons with reduced performance.

The Altroz is also expected to receive a DCT automatic gearbox, but nothing to confirm those details yet. However, a 5-speed manual is definitely on the cards.

As for design, don’t expect any changes yet. However, it may get a new paint scheme.

The Tata Altroz made it to the list of top-10 hatchbacks with 5,952 sales in September.

The hatchback may come with a price tag starting Rs 7.99 lakh.

The Tata Altroz is Tata Motors’ premium hatchback competing with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai Elite i20.