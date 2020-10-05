172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|auto|tata-altroz-turbo-petrol-engine-specifications-and-prices-leaked-details-here-5925131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol engine specifications and prices leaked; details here

The Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol may have a price tag starting Rs 7.99 lakh, and going up to 8.75 lakh

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors is getting ready for the launch of a new turbo-petrol option of its Altroz hatchback, scheduled for some time during the festive season starting October.

However, specifications and price details, which were unavailable so far, have now been leaked.

What we already know is that the Altroz turbo-petrol is set to get a 1,109cc Revotron three-cylinder engine. Leaked images of the spec sheet suggest that the motor will be able to churn out 108 PS of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 140 Nm of peak torque between 1,500 rpm and 5,500 rpm.

Close

It is the same engine as that on the current Tata Nexon, but for obvious reasons with reduced performance.

related news

The Altroz is also expected to receive a DCT automatic gearbox, but nothing to confirm those details yet. However, a 5-speed manual is definitely on the cards.

As for design, don’t expect any changes yet. However, it may get a new paint scheme.

The Tata Altroz made it to the list of top-10 hatchbacks with 5,952 sales in September.

The hatchback may come with a price tag starting Rs 7.99 lakh.

The Tata Altroz is Tata Motors’ premium hatchback competing with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai Elite i20.
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 05:51 pm

tags #Auto #Business #India #stocks #Tata Altroz #Tata Motors #Technology

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.