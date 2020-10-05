Top-10 selling hatchbacks in September: From Maruti Suzuki Swift to Renault Kwid

Maruti Suzuki dominates the charts when it comes to the hatchback segment as well and this has to largely with the pricing and the range of cars that Maruti has developed for the Indian market. Here are the top-10 best-selling hatchbacks for the month of September.
Maruti Suzuki Swift | Rs 5.19 lakh | The first three cars all feature in the top-10 best-selling cars overall as well. With 22,643 units sold, the Swift ranks at number one.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno | Rs 5.63 lakh | Selling 19,433 units in the month of September, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno ranks in second.
Maruti Suzuki Alto | Rs 2.94 lakh | Coming in third place, is the Maruti Suzuki Alto with 18,246 units being sold in September.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR | Rs 4.45 lakh | Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 17,581 units of the WagonR bringing the tall-boy hatchback in fourth place.
Hyundai Grand i10 | Rs 5.89 lakh | The first non-Maruti car comes from Hyundai with 10,385 units of the Grand i10 being sold.
Hyundai Elite i20 | Rs 6.49 lakh | Selling 9,852, Elite i20 also managed to break into the top-10 cars of September ranking in at number 10 there.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio | Rs 4.41 lakh | Another Maruti Suzuki car to make the list is the Celerio with 7,250 units being sold.
Tata Tiago | Rs 4.60 lakh | The Tata Tiago is next on the list with 6,080 units sold
Tata Altroz | Rs 5.44 lakh | The Tata Altroz also manages to make this list with 5,952 units.
Renault Kwid | Rs 2.99 lakh | The second cheapest car on this list, the Renault Kwid is perhaps also the most stylish. 4,513 units sold in September.
