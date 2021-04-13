SUV or station wagon? Citroen unveils all-new C5 X

Citroen is known for its slightly unconventional yet classy approach to car design. Its next flagship, for example, is a cross between a sedan, a station wagon and an SUV, and will be called the C5 X.

The Citroen C5 X is an unconventional car to be sure. It brings in different elements from different segments only to try and capture an audience that wants all of it. The C5 X gets its elevation from an SUV, a rear end that resembles a station wagon and the hood of a sedan.

All of this is not to take away from how good the C5 X really looks. The front, while long and tall, has a bold face, complete with sharp LED DRLs and a signature that also lights up. The side profile sees smooth lines running to an arch just over the rear wheels. The wheels themselves are large-diameter 720mm tyres fitted on 19-inch rims.

Citroen C5 X

Citroen hasn’t given us details of the internal combustion engines, but have given us an idea of the plug-in hybrid. Producing 225 PS, the motor is capable of starting up without the assistance of the ICE. Citroen also claims the car will be able to do at least 50 km on electricity alone at speeds up to 135 km/h. This could make up for the majority of a person’s daily commute.

As for the interiors, Citroen is offering a top-spec features list complete with technology and the comfort to match. It gets a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system complete with connected car tech, smartphone mirroring and voice control. Comfort will come in the form of Citroen’s Advanced Comfort seat designs. Adding to that, the C5 X will also feature the company’s hydraulic cushion suspension system for a plush ride quality.

Citroen C5 X interior

The Citroen C5 X will go on sale internationally in the second half of 2021. Whether it will make its way to India is another question altogether. For the moment, the French carmaker has only just entered the Indian market with the C5 Aircross and a new made-in-India compact SUV is also being developed.