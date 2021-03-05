English
Renault starts Kiger deliveries; 1,100 units delivered so far

Prices of the new SUV were announced in February and is available in four trim levels with as many as four engine and gearbox options.

Moneycontrol News
March 05, 2021 / 12:21 PM IST
Deliveries of the new Renault Kiger have commenced in India with 1,100 units being delivered as of March 5.

Prices of the new SUV were announced in February and is available in four trim levels with as many as four engine and gearbox options.

According to a report in Autocar, manual transmission and AMT variants enjoy relatively shorter waiting periods. Automatic transmissions include both AMT and CVT, and the latter has a waiting period of close to two months mainly due to the limited number of CVT gearboxes being imported from Japan.

Powering the Renault Kiger are two engine options – a 1-litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1-litre turbo-petrol. The former produces 72PS of power and 96Nm of torque and can be mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The turbo-petrol engine however churns out 100PS of power and 160Nm of torque and can be mated to a 5-speed manual or a CVT transmission.

The features list is fairly extensive as well with the top-spec RxZ trim receiving an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Arkamys audio digital instrument cluster, keyless entry and go, ambient lighting, wireless smartphone charging and auto climate control. It also gets a PM2.5 air filter, four airbags, ABS, rear-view camera and parking sensors for safety.

Starting at a price of Rs 5.45 lakh ex-showroom, the Renault Kiger undercuts all of its rivals in the compact SUV space including the Nissan Magnite which is priced at Rs 5.49 lakh, ex-showroom.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Renault #Renault Kiger #Technology
first published: Mar 5, 2021 12:21 pm

