Renault Kiger launched in India at a starting price of Rs 5.45 lakh, becomes the cheapest SUV in its category

Renault Kiger.

French automotive company Renault has launched the Kiger in India at a starting price of Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). Though the prices are introductory they make the compact SUV the most affordable in its category.

The entry automatic (AMT) variant is priced at Rs 6.59 lakh while the top end variant of the Kiger is priced at Rs 9.55 lakh. Bookings and deliveries of the Kiger begins from February 15. The Kiger will be sold in four variants and six colours in manual and automatic transmission.

The Renault Kiger gets a 1.0 litre, 3 cylinder, 100 PS turbocharged petrol engine and also a 1 litre, 3 cylinder, 72 PS naturally aspirated engine. The option of 5-speed transmission is available on both the variants apart from CVT and AMT transmission option. The Kiger has multi-drive modes which include normal, eco, sports mode.

The Kiger is 3.99 meter long, has a width of 1.75 meter and is 1.6 meter tall. The Kiger’s wheelbase is 2.5 meter and its kerb weight is 1,012kg. Ground clearance is 205mm. The vehicle rides on 16-inch tyres. These figures are nearly identical to the segment best-seller Kia Sonet.

The Kiger gets a 40-litre fuel tank which gives it a drive range of 800km. Renault claims a mileage of 20 km per litre on the Kiger. Its boot space volume is 405 litre, which is the best-in-class. The Kiger shares its platform with the Renault Triber which was launched in August 2019.

There is an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system on offer which can be paired with an Apple or Android-powered smartphone. There is also a 7-inch backlit digital cluster which provides access to onboard computer menu, speaker volume, telephone and radio controls and voice recognition.

The Kiger sports two front airbags for the driver and front-seat passenger along with the two side airbags. Both front seats get seat belt reminder. There is also a clean air filter of PM 2.5, which is a first in class.

The Kiger uses radar sensors and a reverse camera with guiding lines for added safety. Higher trim levels get white ambient lighting in the passenger compartment. It lights up the storage compartment at the front of the centre console and the back of the front door grip handles.

The SUV’s exterior gets a chrome front grille, LED headlamps and daytime running lights, skid plate, rear spoiler, roof bars, and diamond cut alloys. The Kiger will be available in six colours.

Renault added 120 sales and service points in 2020 which has taken its sales touch points to beyond 500 and more than 400 service touch points.

The Kiger will compete against the Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and the Tata Nexon.