English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

    Ola EV fire: Centre deputes team of experts to investigate case

    The experts will travel to Vellore and Pune to probe whether structural factors or external factors are causing the fire in the Ola electric scooters and the Okinawa electric bikes.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 28, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST
    Ola scooter catches fire in Pune (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @saharshd)

    Ola scooter catches fire in Pune (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @saharshd)

    The Centre has decided to depute a team of independent experts to investigate incidents of Ola electric scooters catching fire, CNBC-TV18 reported - quoting government sources.

    The government sources said: “Centre has taken note of the incidents involving fires in electric vehicles; will probe them… Deputing independent experts to investigate cases of EVs catching fire.”

    The experts will travel to Vellore and Pune to probe whether structural factors or external factors are causing the fires in the Ola electric scooters and the Okinawa electric bikes.

    Notably, both scooters had been tested and got type approvals before they were launched. The investigators will try to find out if there is a manufacturing defect that affected their operation.

    Also Read | SoftBank-backed Ola mulls down round amid delay in listing plans

    Close

    Related stories

    According to a Reuters report, lithium-ion batteries (used in the Ola scooters), whether used in electric vehicles or electronic devices, can catch fire if they have been improperly manufactured or damaged, or if the software that operates the battery is not designed correctly.

    Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric said last week that it has also launched an investigation to find out what is causing the electric scooters to catch fire.

    Ola launched the probe after a Twitter user from Pune shared a video of his Ola scooter bursting into flames.

    Responding to it, the company had said in a statement: “We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share more updates in the next few days.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #EV #Ola #Ola Electric #Ola Electric scooter #Ola Scooter
    first published: Mar 28, 2022 03:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.